FIFA World Cup 2022: Group A Full Schedule And Squad - All You Need to Know

Qatar is all set to become the first-ever country in the Middle East to host the FIFA World Cup 2022. The biggest and grandest football tournament will kick off on November 20. A total of 32 countries will be featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Participating nations will take part in three matches each at the group stage. The group-stage games will be played in a round-robin format.

Hosts Qatar will face Ecuador in the inaugural fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 20. Qatar and Ecuador have been placed in Group A along with Netherlands and Senegal. In qualifiers, Ecuador had secured the fourth spot in their group to reach book their berth in World Cup. The opening match of the World Cup is slated to be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

In the second fixture of Group A, the runners-up of the 2010 FIFA World Cup- Netherlands will take on Senegal a day later. After failing to qualify for the last FIFA World Cup edition, Louis van Gaal’s men will be determined to showcase an inspired performance this time and kick off their journey on a comprehensive note. The match between Netherlands and Senegal will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium. Meanwhile, for Senegal, this will be their third appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Teams in Group A will be seen in action for their second match on November 25. Qatar, in their next group stage contest, will face Senegal. Netherlands, on the other hand, will take on Ecuador on the same day.

After the completion of the group stage matches, knockouts will commence from December 3. Then quarter-finals will take place on December 9 and 10. The two semi-finals will be played on December 14 and 15. The summit clash is slated to go ahead on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

Group A schedule:

November 20:

Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium)- 9:30 pm IST

November 21:

Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium)- 9:30 pm IST

November 25:

Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium)- 6:30 pm IST

Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium)- 9:30 pm IST

November 29:

Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium)- 8:30 pm IST

Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium)- 8:30 pm IST

Qatar Squad

Goalkeepers: Saad Alsheeb (Al Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), Yousef Hassan (Al Gharafa).

Defenders: Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al Sadd), Bassam Al-Rawi (Al Duhail), Boualem Khoukhi (Al Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd), Homam Ahmed (Al Gharafa), Jassem Gaber (Al Arabi).

Midfielders: Ali Asad (Al Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al Duhail), Mohammed Waad (Al Sadd), Salem Al-Hajri (Al Sadd), Moustafa Tarek (Al Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al Duhail), Abdelaziz Hatim (Al Rayyan), Ismail Mohamad (Al Duhail).

Forwards: Naif Alhadhrami (Al Rayyan), Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al Gharafa), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al Sadd), Khalid Muneer (Al Wakrah), Akram Afif (Al Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al Duhail), Mohamed Muntari (Al Duhail)

Ecuador squad

Goalkeepers: Moisés Ramírez (Independiente del Valle), Alexander Domínguez (Liga de Quito), Hernán Galíndez (Aucas).

Defenders: Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen), Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo), Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton), Angelo Preciado (Genk), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles), Félix Torres (Santos Laguna), William Pacho (Royal Antwerp).

Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), José Cifuentes, Jhegson Méndez (Los Angeles), Moisés Caicedo (Brighton), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton), Alan Franco (Talleres), Ángel Mena (León), Ayrton Preciado (Santos), Gonzalo Plata (Valladolid), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca).

Forwards: Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell’s Old Boys), Énner Valencia (Fenerbahçe), Kevin Rodríguez (Imbabura), Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul).

Senegal squad

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), Eduoard Mendy (Chelsea).

Defenders: Fode Ballo Toure (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis).

Midfielders: Pathe Ismael Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamdou Loum (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Moustapha Name (Pafos FC), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur).

Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Olympique Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ilimane Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford).

Netherlands Squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale).

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noah Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).

