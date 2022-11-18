FIFA World Cup 2022: Group B Full Schedule And Squad - All You Need to Know

Wales football fans had to suffer a painful, long wait to see their national team at the FIFA World Cup. And Rob Page’s men are now all set to feature at the FIFA World Cup 2022 after 64 years. Wales have been placed in Group B at the Qatar World Cup along with mighty England, Iran and the United States of America.

In the opening fixture of Group A, England will face Iran on November 21 at the Khalifa International Stadium. England, under Gareth Southgate, came close to securing two wins at two major competitions. England’s brilliant run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup came to an end in the semi-finals. In the UEFA EURO 2020, England were defeated by Italy in the final battle. The Three Lions will now look to rectify the errors and lift the FIFA World Cup for the very first time since 1966.

Iran football team, on the other hand, will be managed by experienced coach Carlos Queiroz this time.

In the second fixture of Group B, USA and Wales will lock horns on November 22 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

In all fairness, Group B appears to be quite a tough one for the USA football team. After failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, USA will be eager to showcase a dominant show this time. However, qualifying for the knockouts will certainly be a herculean task for Gregg Berhalter’s men.

After the completion of the group stage, knockout rounds will start from December 3. The quarter-finals will be played on December 9 and 10. The two semi-finals will be played on December 14 and 15. The high-voltage final battle is scheduled to take place on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

Ahead of FIFA World Cup, a look at Group B schedule:

November 21

England vs Iran- Khalifa International Stadium - 6:30 pm IST

November 22

USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium- 12:30 am IST

November 25

Wales vs Iran- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium- 3:30 pm IST

November 26

England vs USA- Al Bayt Stadium- 12:30 AM IST

November 30

Wales vs England- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium- 12:30 am IST

Iran vs USA- Al Thumama Stadium- 12:30 am IST

England Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United).

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).

Iran Squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan).

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al Ahli), Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al Ahli), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal).

Midfielders: Ahmad Noorollahi (Shabab Al Ahli), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Ali Karimi (Kayserispor).

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard (Omonia Nicosia), Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen), Mehdi Taremi (Porto).

USA Squad

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal).

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielder: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC).

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor).

Wales Squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mephan (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley).

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United)

