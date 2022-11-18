FIFA World Cup 2022: Group C Full Schedule And Squad: All You Need to Know

Qatar is all set to host the FIFA World Cup and the anticipation for the coveted tournament is skyrocketing among fans. The football fiesta will kick off on November 20, as 32 nations collide to emerge as World Champions. The competition will begin with the round-robin phase as teams have been divided into eight groups consisting of four sides each. The top two nations from each group will make it to the knockout phase of the tournament.

All eyes will be on Group C as the world will witness Argentina’s messiah Lionel Messi rolling the dice for one last time in pursuit of the missing World Cup trophy that he almost won in 2014. Messi and Albiceleste will give it their all to take the FIFA World cup back to Argentina and end the nation’s quench for this coveted title.

Argentina will have Robert Lewandowski’s Poland giving them company in Group C along with Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Argentina and Poland will fancy their chances of progressing, but this is far from a simple pool, with Mexico likely to put up a fight. Saudi Arabia can also pack a punch on their day with their counter-attacking style of play.

Mexico extended their streak of appearing in every World Cup since 1994 by finishing second to Canada on goal difference in the final round of CONCACAF qualification. Saudi Arabia has exited the World Cup in the group stages in each of their last four appearances, and it is difficult to see that changing this time in Qatar. Argentina is one of the World Cup’s traditional powerhouses and could return to the old order as a major force to be reckoned with in this edition. Meanwhile, Poland qualified for the World cup by topping the Easter European slot.

Argentina will open the matches in Group C when they play against Saudi Arabia on November 22, while Poland will take on Mexico on the same day. The massive Argentina-Poland clash will take place on December 1(IST).

Group C schedule:

November 22:

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Stadium)- 3:30 pm IST

Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974) – 9:30 pm IST

November 26:

Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium)- 6:30 pm IST

Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Stadium) – 12:30 am IST

December 1:

Argentina vs Poland (Stadium 974)- 12:30 am IST

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Stadium) - 12:30 am IST

ARGENTINA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

POLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna).

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma).

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Jakub Kaminski (VfL Wolfsburg), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC).

SAUDI ARABIA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Al-Yami (Al-Ahly).

Defenders: Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab), Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr), Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal), Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal).

Midfielders: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Riyadh Sharahili (Abha), Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal), Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal), Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Ittihad), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab).

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Shabab), Haitham Asiri (Al-Ahly), Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal) Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh)

MEXICO SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota (Leon), Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez).

Defenders: Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Nestor Araujo (America), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk/BEL), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Jorge Sanchez (Ajax/NED), Johan Vasquez (Cremonese/ITA).

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax/NED), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Andres Guardado (Betis/ESP), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo/USA), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens/GRE), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey).

Forwards: Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton/ENG), Hirving Lozano (Napoli/ITA), Henry Martin (America), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara).

