FIFA World Cup 2022: Group C Scenarios - Poland Best Positonsed to Go Through; Argentina and Saudi Arabia Need Wins as Mexico Hope for Mirracle

The final round of the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar are upon us as teams find out their destiny on a matchday where all the teams in the group play simultaneously.

Group C, comprising Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico is well poised for a last-day turn of events as Argentina play their final group fixture against Poland, while Mexico will fight it out against the Saudi Arabia.

Here are the standings and senarios for qualification from Group C:

1 - Poland (2 Played, 1 Win,1 Draw: 3 Points)

Next fixture - Argentina vs Poland

Poland began their campign with a 0-0 draw with Mexico and then comrtably defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 in the second game.

Poland will be through with a win or a draw, but would be knocked out by a defeat coupled with a Saudi Arabia victory. If Poland lose and Saudi Arabia draw, the two teams will have to be separated by goal difference. If Poland lose and Mexico win, their fate will also be decided on goal difference.

2 - Argentina (2 Played, 1 Win, 1 Loss: 3 Points)

Next fixture - Argentina vs Poland

Argentina suffered a shock 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia in their first match and bounded back with a 2-0 victory over Mexico.

Argentina must win to be sure of progressing, while a draw would be enough if Mexico and Saudi Arabia also draw. However, a draw coupled with a Saudi Arabia victory would see La Albiceleste knocked out, and a draw coupled with a Mexico win takes the group to goal difference. Argentina are out if they lose.

3 - Saudi Arabia (2 Played, 1 Win, 1 Loss: 3 Points)

Next fixture - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Saudi Arabia began their journey with a hostoric 2-1 win over Argetina but were brought down to earth with a 0-2 loss at the hands of Poland.

Saudi Arabia will reach the Round of 16 if they win. A draw would be enough if Poland defeat Argentina, but if both matches are tied, they will go out. Should Argentina defeat Poland and Saudi Arabia draw, progress will be decided on goal difference between the European and Middle East sides. Defeat would see them knocked out.

4 - Mexico (2 Played, 1 Draw, 1 Loss: 1 Point)

Next fixture - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Mexico and Poland played out a 0-0 draw in their first game and in the secnd match, suffered a 0-2 loss to Argentina.

Mexico must win to have any chance of staying in the competition. They will be sure to go through if Poland win. If they win and Argentina and Poland draw, it will come down to goal difference with Argentina. Should Argentina win, goal difference will be required to separate Mexico and Poland.

Poland vs Argentina previous meetings: This is the third time Poland and Argentina will meet at the World Cup. Poland won 3-2 in 1974 and Argentina won 2-0 four years later. Argentina have won six of their 11 meetings overall, with Poland winning three. The teams last played an international friendly in June 2011, which Poland won 2-1.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico previous meetings: Saudi Arabia and Mexico have faced each other five times since their first meeting in January 1995. Mexico won four of those games, including the last one in 1999, while one game ended in a draw.

