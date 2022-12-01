FIFA World Cup 2022: Group E Scenarios - Spain Likely to Get Through; Japan, Costa Rica, Germany Qualification Still in Doubts

The round of 16 is about to kick start shortly but who will qualify from Group E is still in doubts. Group E, comprising Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and Germany will be looking out to seal their spot in the next round with last Group stage matches on Thursday. Spain will play their final group fixture against Japan, while Costa Rica will fight it out against Germany.

Currently, Spain is at the top of this group and is likely to qualify for the round of 16 but nothing is guaranteed as of now.

Therefore,

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE STANDINGS AND SCENARIOS FOR QUALIFICATION FROM GROUP E

1 - Spain (2 Played: 1Win, 1Draw: 4 Points)

Next fixture - Spain vs Japan

Spain started the tournament with a bang as they registered a huge 7-0 win over Costa Rica but in the next game, they ended with a 1-1 draw against Germany. Now, the match against Japan is a great opportunity for Spain to cruise into round of 16 as both win and draw will seal their spot in next stage.

But, if they lose to Japan then their qualification will come down to goal difference and further, can be knocked out if they lose and then Costa Rica win against Germany.

2 - Japan ( 2 Played: 1 Win, 1 Loss: 3 Points)

Next Fixture - Japan vs Spain

Japan had an impressive start of the tournament with a 2-0 victory over a much stronger side - Germany. But, couldn’t continue with their momentum as they lost to Costa Rica in the next match.

If they win against Spain, then they will cruise to Round of 16 spot but if the match ends in a draw then there will be two probabilities - if Costa Rica vs Germany ends in a draw, Japan will qualify but if Costa Rica manages a win against Germany then Japan will be knocked out. It is to be noted that goal difference will come into play only if Japan draws against Spain and then Germany wins over Costa Rica.

3 - Costa Rica (2 Played : 1 Loss, 1 Win: 3 Points)

Next Fixture - Costa Rica vs Germany

Costa Rica faced a huge loss to Spain in the first match and then bounced back in the second against Japan. But, one of their biggest clash lies against Germany. Though Costa Rica’s chances are slim but this is the way it goes - they can move to next round if they win against Germany but if the match ends in a draw and on the other side, Spain beats Japan then also they can manage to move to next stage.

The goal difference scenario will only come in case Japan manages a win against Spain. However, in all the other cases Costa Rica doesn’t stand any chase to move ahead.

4. Germany ( 2 Played: 1 Draw, 1 Loss: 1 Point)

Next Fixture - Germany vs Costa Rica

So far, it’s not been a great tournament for Germany. They need a clear win against Costa Rica to stay in contention for a knockout spot. However, a win against Costa Rica combined with Spain’s win over Japan will guide them to next stage. All other possibilities like if Japan wins over Spain or ends with a draw will end up Germany’s chances on goal difference or else out of the tournament.

