FIFA World Cup 2022: Group F Qualification Scenarios - Croatia One Step Away to Qualify; Morocco, Belgium to Fight Tough Battles

The group stage is just about to end and the race to qualify for the round of 16 has become intense. A cut-throat competitions sits in Group F (Croatia, Morocco, Belgium and Canada) as three teams stand a good chance to move into the next round.

So far, Croatia is on the top of this group and Canada is out of the tournament and in such a case the other two teams - Morocco and Belgium are having good chances to qualify. All these four teams will be seen in action on Thursday which will further determine their fate ahead in the tournament.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE STANDINGS AND SCENARIOS FOR QUALIFICATION FROM GROUP F

1 - Croatia (2 Played: 1Win, 1Draw: 3 Points)

Next Fixture: Croatia vs Belgium

Croatia’s first match ended in a draw with Morocco but then they registered a 4-1 win over Canada. Now, big match stands ahead of them in name of Belgium. A win or a draw, both will be sufficient for Croatia to get through to the knockouts. But, in case Croatia loses and Canada beats Morocco, then goal difference will come into play and will decide the second qualifier (either Croatia or Morocco).

2 - Morocco (2 Played : 1 Win, 1 Draw: 2 Points)

Next Fixture: Morocco vs Canada

Morocco registered an impressive 2-0 win against Belgium after ending their match in a draw with Croatia. Now, Morocco’s qualification scenario is simple, they need at least a draw against the already eliminated Canada and they will be through to the next round irrespective of the result of the other group game.

3 - Belgium ( 2 Played: 1 Win, 1 Loss : -1 Point)

Next Fixture: Belgium vs Croatia

Belgium have had a rough tournament so far as they won against Canada in the opening match but then faced a shock defeat from Morocco. Now, they would need a clear win against Croatia but if they end up in a draw then Belgium will have to wait for the result of the other game. However, it will be all over for them if Morocco beats or plays out a draw with Canada.

Canada is already out of the tournament after huge loss against Croatia

