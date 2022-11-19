FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G Analysis and Prediction: Brazil Seek Glory While Cameroon, Serbia Might Present Tough Test for Switzerland

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G has Brazil, Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland with the group phase being played from 20 November to 2 December.

Brazil Analysis and Prediction:

Brazil come into their 22nd appearance at the tournament as firm favourites to win the biggest prize in world football for a record-extending sixth time as a new crop of talented players take the field alongside renowned names.

With an abundance of attacking talent and experience in midfield and defence, the South American nation looks to have the perfect balance it takes to achieve immortality. Add two of the best goalkeepers in the world to the mix and their prospects appear even brighter.

Their star man Neymar is also on the cusp of making history as he has the possibility to overtake the legendary Pele’s goal tally for the Selacao. The PSG forward will hope for a successful campaign to realise the true potential of his career.

Advertisement

The Canarihno topped the South American World Cup Qualifying campaign, triumphing on 14 of 17 occasions.

Tite and co., and expected to cruise through the group stages and even seem good to go all the way as the bookies have predicted.

Brazil Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man. City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid) Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (C) (Chelsea), Danilo (Juventus), Daniel Alves (Pumas), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Man. United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Man. United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Forwards: Antony (Man. United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Coach: Tite

Advertisement

Cameroon Analysis and Prediction:

Cameroon’s best-ever finish at the World Cup dates back to Italia 90. Spearheaded by the sensational Roger Milla, whose corner flag dance remains fresh in the memory of every football fan around the world, the African nation made it to the Quarter-final of the tournament.

Qatar 2022 is set to be the eighth appearance of the indomitable lions, who have floundered at the world stage in recent times as they ended at rock bottom of their groups in the 2014 and 2018 editions of the world cup.

With Brazil in the mix, qualifying top of their group doesn’t seem a realistic possibility for Rigobert Song and his men, who will face also a stern test in their ambition to progress beyond the group stage from the likes of Serbia and Switzerland.

Advertisement

Cameroon Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Devis Epassy (Abha), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille)

Defenders: Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Christopher Wooh (Rennes)

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Samuel Gouet (Mechelen), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Jerome Ngom (APEJES de Mfou)

Advertisement

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport

Coach: Rigobert Song

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C Analysis and Prediction: Argentina Favourites But Don’t Underestimate Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland

Serbia Analysis and Prediction:

Advertisement

Serbia fly to Qatar with the hope of bettering their two previous performances at the grandest stage in football as an independent country.

They made it to the 2010 and 2018 World Cups but failed to qualify beyond the group stage.

But, this time around they have stars that ply their trade at the biggest of Europea Clubs such as Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic, Filip Kostic and Alexander Mitrovic, who will mount an attempt to break new barriers, representing their nation.

Their issue though lies in defence as they failed to maintain a clean sheet in all but one of their qualification games.

Serbia Squad:

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Pedrag Rajkovic (RCD Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic Savic (Torino)

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade), Srdan Babic (Almeria)

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic Savic (Lazio), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Marko Grujic (Porto), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Uros Racic (Braga), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Verona), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Verona)

Forwards: Dusan Tadic (C) (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Filip Duricic (Sampdoria), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille)

Coach: Dragan Stojković

Switzerland Analysis and Prediction:

Switzerland, who made it past the group stages thrice in their four previous appearances at the world’s biggest show, make their fifth consecutive advent on the global stage riding high on their recent accomplishment of getting the better of UEFO Euro Champions Italy to seal their spot in Doha.

The squad, under the tutelage of Murat Yakin, have a fairly rounded squad with an abundance of experience in names such as Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in their ranks.

Though the Swiss national team will also be helped by the presence of their young Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji at the back, their strike force leaves a lot to be desired.

The Rossocrociati will fancy their chances to finish the group behind Brazil in second place to earn the right to progress to the subsequent rounds of the tournament in the middle east.

Switzerland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Philipp Kohn (Red Bull Salzburg)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05)

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Noah Okafor (Red Bull Salzburg), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg)

Coach: Murat Yakin

ALSO READ|FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D Analysis and Prediction: France Trace History with Australia and Denmark as Unlikely Landmines

Group G Fixtures

Switzerland vs Cameroon: 24 November, 15:30 IST, Al Janoub Stadium

Brazil vs Serbia: 25 November 00:30 IST, Lusail Iconic Stadium

Cameroon vs Serbia: 28 November, 15:30 IST, Al Janoub Stadium

Brazil vs Switzerland: 28 November, 21:30 IST, Stadium 974

Serbia vs Switzerland, 3 December, 00:30 IST, Stadium 974

Cameroon vs Brazil: 3 December, 00:30 IST, Lusail Iconic Stadium

Read all the Latest Sports News here