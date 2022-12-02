FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G Qualification Scenarios: Three Teams Still in Contention For The Round-of-16

Five-time FIFA World Cup winner Brazil are the only team out of their group to have sealed a place in the round with two wins out of two. The other three teams in Group G - Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia are all fighting to for the other spot hoping to join Brazil in the last-stage 16 which begins from tomorrow.

Brazil progressed thanks to victory over Serbia (2-0) and Switzerland (1-0) and will be aiming to finish the group stage on a high when they square off with Cameroon tonight.

Tie-breakers

Should teams be level on points after final group match, various tie-breakers will decide who advances (as per the order)

Goal Difference Goals Scored Head-to-head Fair play points - A yellow card results in minus one point, two yellow cards (red card) result in minus three points while a straight red card is minus four points. A yellow card followed by a red card results in minus five points. The team that has accumulated less deductions will advance.

Group G Points Table

With six points thanks to two victories in a row, Brazil are at the top spot. Switzerland are second with three points after winning once and losing once. Cameroon have drawn and lost one game each for one point as have Serbia with the former ahead in the table on a better goal difference.

Qualification Scenarios

Switzerland

Switzerland will face bottom-placed Serbia in their final group match tonight. With three points, a win will get them to the next round and eliminate the other two. A draw and Cameroon win will leave it to the goal difference and other tiebreakers.

Cameroon

They take on Brazil in their final group match tonight have to win to give themselves a chance. And they have to pray Switzerland don’t win against Serbia.

Should Cameroon and Serbia end up winning their respective matches, the qualifier will be decider on the basis of the goal difference.

Serbia

They have to beat Switzerland. And then hope Brazil beat or at least play out a draw with Cameroon.

