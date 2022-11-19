FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H Analysis and Prediction: Portugal Eye History as Ghana Handed Uruguay Rematch, South Korea Could Spring Surprise

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H has Portugal, Ghana, South Korea, Uruguay with the group phase being played from 20 November to 2 December.

Portugal Analysis and Prediction:

Portugal headline Group H as the Iberian nation eyes its first ever World Cup trophy. This is most definitely the last World Cup, their talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo would be a part of and, he would want to call curtains on his illustrious career with the biggest title of them all.

Portugal have a balanced unit with star names in each and every region of the field. Talented marauding wing back Jaoa Concelo lining up alongside Rueben Dias presents a strong back line.

Portugal have plenty of talent in the midfield in the form of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Renato Sanches. The Navegadores seem like the ideal candidates to finish atop the group and progress to the subsequent rounds, but Portugal, spearheaded by Ronaldo will have so much more in mind that just the top place in their group as they would intend to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Portugal Squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), João Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris St Germain), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (SL Benfica), Nuno Mendes (Paris St Germain), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mario (SL Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Vitinha (Paris St Germain), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Otávio (FC Porto)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), João Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (SC Braga), Gonçalo Ramos (FC Benfica), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig)

Coach: Fernando Santos

Ghana Analysis and Prediction:

The African nation that mounted a heroic run in the 2010 World Cup until Luis Suarez’s deliberate handball broke Ghanain hearts, damning them to defeat, will look for retribution as the draw has pitted them against Uruguay once again.

Ghana made three consecutive appearances at the World Cup in the year 2006, 2010 and 2014. However, the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia.

They earned thier slot in Qatar as CAF third round winners. Despite being argublty the weakest team in the group, the African nation will look to spring a surprise and cause upsets in this tricky group, especially against Uguruay.

The team consists of well known names such as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew.

Ghana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Abdul Nurudeen (Eupen), Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St Gallen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Bruges), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont), Daniel Amartey (Leicester), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Al-Sadd), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Elisha Owusu (Gent), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (Freiburg)

Forwards: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)

Coach: Otto Addo

South Korea Analysis and Prediction:

The Asian team, headlined by Tottenham Hotspur superstar Heung Min-Son will enter their eleventh consecutive appearance at the World Cup in Qatar.

South Korea earned their rightful spot in Qatar after qualifying first in the AFC Group A Qualifier. They breezed throught heir qualification campaign as they picked up 23 points in nine games to guarantee their spoti in Doha.

Son will look to help his team progress to the eventual rounds, but a lack of depth and a lack of experience against top quality opposition might prove decisive in a complicated group.

South Korea Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Defenders: Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Hana Citizen), Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul)

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al-Sadd), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Mallorca), Yang Hyun-jun (Gangwon FC)

Forwards: Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves)

Coach: Paulo Bento

Uruguay Analysis and Prediction:

The historically special South American team, which claimed the first ever FIFA World Cup trophy back in the year 1930 and repeated the feat in the year 1950.

Their recent performances at the international stage have entertained viewers worldwide as memories of Diego Forlan’s stunning performance in the 2010 World Cup lives fresh in memory.

La Celeste have a strike force to be reckoned with lead by the villian of the 2010 game against Ghana, Suarez. Edinson Cavani will line up alongside long term attacking partner, which the emergence of Darwin Nunez has further bolstered the firepower in the squad.

The nation’s former coach Osacar Tabarez was replaced by Diego Alonso, who helped the nation to Qatar as he heralded the team to four straight win after hopes seemed bleak.

Their midfield looks pretty solid as well, boasting the likes of UCL winner Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur while defensive stalwart Diego Godin will lead the team from the back.

Uruguay are tipped to advance to the knock out stages from this interesting group edgind out the likes of Ghana and South Korea.

Uruguay Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

Defenders: Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Matias Vina (Roma), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional)

Midfielders: Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting)

Forwards: Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense)

Coach: Diego Alonso

Group H Fixtures

Uruguay vs South Korea: 24 November, 18:30 IST, Education City Stadium

Portugal vs Ghana: 24 November, 21:30 IST, Stadium 974

South Korea vs Ghana: 28 November, 18:30 IST, Education City Stadium

Portugal vs Uruguay: 29 November, 00:30 IST, Lusail Iconic Stadium

Ghana vs Uruguay: 2 December, 20:30 IST, Al Janoub Stadium

South Korea vs Portugal: 2 December, 20:30 IST, Education City Stadium

