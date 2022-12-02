FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H Scenarios: How Uruguay, Ghana And South Korea Can Qualify For The Next Round

The final day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage is here. From the 32 teams, 14 teams have already sealed their spots in the next stage with two more to join to complete the line up for the round-of-16 clashes starting tomorrow. The group stage has produced plenty of shockers with Germany the latest victim as they crashed out from the tournament last night.

From Group H, favourites Portugal have already sealed their place in the last-16 but the remaining three - Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea are still in contention for the other slot.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Here’s how they can qualify for the next round:-

Group H Points Table

With two wins out of two, Portugal are currently at the top spot having collected six points and will like to finish on a high. They are followed by Ghana at second, South Korea at the third while Uruguay are languishing at the bottom of the pile.

Uruguay vs Ghana: How Can They Qualify?

Ghana (Points Tally: 3)

In their final group match, Ghana face Uruguay. For Ghana the task is simple: beat Uruguay and the spot is theirs. However, in case of a draw, Ghana will have four points while Uruguay three. And they will have to pray that South Korea, who are currently on one point, either lose to Portugal or at play out a draw. In the event of South Korea’s match ending in a draw, the team with a better goal difference will qualify.

Uruguay (Points Tally: 1)

Advertisement

Uruguay’s fate is out of their hands. Not only do they have to beat Ghana but also need to improve their goal difference. And then they also need South Korea either lose or play out a draw with Portugal.

Should South Korea and Uruguay both win their respective matches, they will be level on points. A higher goal difference will be the decider then.

A draw or a defeat will result in their elimination.

South Korea (Points Tally: 1)

Advertisement

They face Portugal and need to beat them to get to four points. Their fate then rests on whether Uruguay beat Ghana or not plus the goal difference. A win for Uruguay will bring them level on points with South Korea.

A defeat to Portugal will dump South Korea out of the world cup.

Read all the Latest Sports News here