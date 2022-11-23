FIFA World Cup 2022: Hansi Flick Enjoys Liberty of Flexible Players in Despite Absence of a Top Striker in Germany Squad

Germany have witnessed a dipped in their performances in the last few major tournaments but they have a chance to bounce back at the biggest stage in Qatar. The Germans suffered the infamous ‘Champions Curse’ in the 2018 Russia World Cup where they were eliminated from the group stage. They suffered shocking defeats against South Korea and Mexico to get knocked out.

Looking at their recent performances in Euros 2022 and UEFA Nations League, Germany have not been able to play to their full potential. However, they have begun their transitional phase after Joachim Low’s 15-year reign and the new manager Hansi Flick is desperate to bring another trophy to their cabinet.

Flick is instilling a ruthless approach in the German team which he developed in Bayern Munich during his tenure. He won the treble with the star-studded Bayern side to dominate Europe.

The 57-year-old quickly took Germany’s job and instantly instilled his belief in the team. He didn’t waste much time gel-up with the team as he had already worked with some of the stars like Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich during his time at Bayern.

He was also an assistant of Low during Germany’s World Cup-winning team in 2014 where they played ruthless football in Germany.

The Die Mannschaft still lack a world-class striker to get the job in front of the goal. Since the retirement of Miroslav Klose, Germany have struggled to find his successor.

The injury of Timo Werner made them even more vulnerable in that department.

However, despite lacking a top-class striker and overseeing a rebuilding project in charge of Germany, Flick has lost just one of his 15 matches in charge.

Flick has a winning mentality and he has a squad that can stand up for him on big occasions.

At 36, Manuel Neuer is still the undisputed starter in Germany’s line-up as another world-class goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has to warm the bench in Qatar at least for the initial matches.

Germany have solid center backs in Antonio Ruediger and Niklas Suele and they would pray for no injury concerns for them as others lack experience at the big stage. David Raum and Christian Guenter are expected to pair up for the full-backs role and it will be a big exposure for the two to show their skills.

Flick has a plethora of talent in his midfield as Joshua Kimmich is the only undisputed starter in the department. The Bayern Munich star is probably the best in his position in the world at the moment. Ilkay Gundogan and Jamal Musiala should be the ideal choices to be placed in the midfield. Gundogan provides a calming presence in the squad who can control and run the game. While Musiala is one of the most exciting talents in the world and he will be raring to show everyone that he is meant for the big stage.

The great thing about Germany’s side is that they have several players who can be adjusted in both midfield and in the forward line quite smoothly which makes Flick’s job a bit easy when he doesn’t have an out-and-out top striker.

World Cup specialist Thomas Mueller is expected to play the false 9 in the starting line-up. The Bayern Munich star knows how to score goals in a tournament like this. While Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane are expected to run the show from the flanks. Sane has all almost everything a winger should have asked for - blistering pace, and brilliant skills but he hasn’t been able to explode at the big stage with that and Qatar is a place where Germany need him to find his best version.

Meanwhile, Flick has another liberty of having a good depth in the squad with the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz and Leon Goretzka to name a few who can create an impact after coming from the bench.

Germany are placed in a tricky group where another European Giants Spain are there to cause trouble for them. Flick’s first target would be to top the group stage.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (captain) (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defence: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton/ENG), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Christian Guenter (Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United/ENG), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid/ESP), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfield and forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Fuellkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Goetze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Kai Havertz (Chelsea/ENG), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich).

