FIFA World Cup 2022: How JioCinema Revolutionised And Enhanced Football Viewing Experience With 'Hype Mode'

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is drawing to a close as Argentina and France are all set to battle it out for the ultimate prize in world football on Sunday, the 18th of December.

The World Cup has been one full of surprises and a series of firsts as it has offered up multiple upsets throughout the tournament and has piqued the interests of not just the football-crazy populace, but the general population too.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Viacom Sports18 bagged the rights to relay the World Cup matches live in India and have been treated to an overwhelming from the football-mad crowd in the country.

Sports18 and JioCinema telecasted all 64 games from Qatar to much appreciation from the nearly 140 crore people living in the region.

The most unique part about the venture was probably the inculcation of the brand new ‘Hype Mode’ that lets the viewers switch between multiple camera angles such as Strategic View, Cable camera view, and Player A, and B Views among other such distinctive perspectives.

The Hype Mode could be activated by a simple touch of a toggle button to open up a unique set of features guaranteed to transform the viewer experience.

Equipped with an option to view the statistics of an ongoing game in real-time, the groundbreaking technology also included a feature for fans invested in tactical analysis that permitted the viewers to choose from multiple strategic camera angles to review the important moments of the game such as a view from near the camera flag, behind the goal, on the opposite side of the technical area and so on.

The new innovation also included a time wheel for fans to navigate to the exact moment of a game to rewatch it or catch up on lost time if they had missed the instance in the first place.

Advertisement

The World Cup ended on a high note with Lionel Messi winning the World Cup title by defeating France in the summit clash. The two teams fought hard in an all-time thriller where Argentina managed to beat France 4-2 on penalties as it turned out to be 3-3 after extra time.

Read all the Latest Sports News here