FIFA World Cup 2022: How Much Prize Money Will The Champions Take Home?

Lionel Messi’s Argentina and France will face off in the blockbuster final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The showpiece tournament will end with the clash of two of the world’s best strikers - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the summit clash which promises to be a contest for the ages.

Although winning the coveted World Cup is priceless, FIFA has put a price on it anyway. On the eve of the riveting final, the prize money of the winning team is doing rounds on social media.

Reports suggest that the team which lifts the World Cup on Sunday will receive $42 million in prize money. Interestingly, the winners in 2018, France, were given $38 million. It is worth mentioning that the total prize money has increased from four years ago when a pot of $400 million was dished out between 32 teams.

This time around, FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup. This $440 million in prize money will be distributed between 32 teams, depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team will receive $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, there is very little to choose between the finalists. La Albiceleste scripted a remarkable turnaround since losing their opening match of the tournament to Saudi Arabia.

Messi-led Argentina has registered convincing wins against the likes of Poland, Mexico, and Australia. Lionel Scaloni’s side then fended off the Netherlands in a memorable quarter-final. But their most impressive win came in the semi-finals against Croatia. Messi produced perhaps the best performance of his record-tying 25 appearances at the World Cup against Croatia to propel Argentina to the final.

The talismanic forward converted a penalty and dismantled Croatia’s defence with his zigzagging run to produce a lovely piece of assist in the second half. Messi has turned back the clock with his magical performances in the tournament and it seems that it is his destiny to lift the World Cup and emulate Diego Maradona. But a formidable French team will be standing in his way. Didier Deschamps’ side have played like defending champions and will be aiming to retain their crown by containing Messi. It remains to be seen how Messi will fare on his date with destiny.

