FIFA World Cup 2022: JioCinema Creates New Record as Digital Viewers Overtake TV For The First Time Ever

The multi-fold increase in data consumption has made smartphones & connected TVs, the preferred mode of content consumption in India.

For the first time ever, the most prestigious football competition in the world was presented to viewers in India by the extraordinary group consisting of Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Sol Campbell, and Gilberto Silva across Sports18 – 1 and JioCinema. VISA Match Centre Live included in-depth analysis, pitch-side coverage and locker room access from the convenience of their homes. The VISA Match Centre Live was customized in all five languages on JioCinema, with renowned legends joining for the English coverage.

Sports18 – 1 is available on the following service providers:

Advertisement

Operators SD Channel # HD Channel # Tata Play 488 487 Airtel Digital 293 294 JioTV+ 262 261 Sun Direct 505 983 Dish TV 644 643 D2H – 666

Over 110mn viewers consumed the content on digital, making India one of the highest digital viewership markets for the FIFA World Cup. On the back of nail-biting contests and riveting upsets, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 held India’s attention with a mammoth 40bn minutes of watch time being clocked across Sports18 and JioCinema, which continued to be the No. 1 downloaded free app on iOS and Android throughout the tournament.

Not just fans but brands that partnered with the world’s most prestigious football tournament on JioCinema and Sports18 garnered recall like never before. Over 50 brands across e-commerce, banking, financial services, auto, fashion, hospitality and fintech leveraged the quadrennial showpiece’s potential to reach their audience.

For the latest updates, scores, and videos, fans can follow Sports18 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and JioCinema on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Advertisement

Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading JioCinema (iOS & Android). For the latest updates, news, scores, and videos, fans can follow Sports18 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Read all the Latest Sports News here