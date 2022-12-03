FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane Pray for Pele after Brazilian Legend is 'Moved to End-of-life Care'

Football legend Pele has been ‘moved to end-of-life care’ in hospital, as doctors stopped chemotherapy with him not responding to it in the fight against colon cancer, according to a report by Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo.

On Tuesday, the 82-year-old Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was admitted into the Albert Einstein Hospital after suffering from ‘general swelling’ and ‘heart failure’.

An update on Thursday said the three-time World Cup winner was in a ‘stable’ condition. However, a report by Folha de Sao Paulo on Saturday stated that Pele isn’t responding any longer to the chemotherapy treatment he has been undergoing since last September.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

“He is now in palliative care and won’t be subjected to invasive tests or treatment. Palliative care is for patients with potentially life-threatening diseases or conditions and end-of-life care," said the report.

Players in Qatar have expressed concerns for the health of the three-time World Cup winner, who is now 82.

France striker Kylian Mbappe on Saturday tweeted: “Pray for the King."

England captain Harry Kane offered his support for Pele at a press conference ahead of his team’s last-16 tie against Senegal.

“We send our best wishes to him and obviously all his family as well," said Kane. “He is an inspiration amongst our game and an incredible footballer and incredible person. We wish him well."

Doctors treating Pele said Friday that he was being treated with antibiotics.

Pele has taken to Instagram to thank well-wishers for their show of support.

“It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!"

Advertisement

World Cup host nation Qatar showed its support for Pele on Saturday, lighting up buildings with a “Get well soon" message for the Brazil football great.

The Lusail Stadium in Doha, which will host the World Cup final on December 18, and the Aspire Tower next to the Khalifa Stadium, were adorned with pictures of Pele in his famous number 10 shirt.

On the Corniche, the Qatari capital’s seafront promenade, the dozens of drones that come alive each night drew a Brazil shirt with Pele’s name and number 10 on the back.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here