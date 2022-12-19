FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe Beats Lionel Messi to Win Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe itched his name in history by winning the golden boot in FIFA World Cup 2022. Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the summit clash to pip his club teammate Lionel Messi to win the prestigious golden boot. However, his hat-trick was not enough for the French team to defend their title as they lost 2-4 on the penalties against Argentina.

Mbappe pulled France back in the game with two quick goals in the 80th and the 81st minutes.

When things were not going France’s way, Mbappe scored the first goal from the penalty spot to score the first goal for the team and inside two minutes he found another one to level the game.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Marcus Thuram won the penalty for the defending champions after Nicholas Otamendi fouled him in the penalty box. Mbappe kept his calm and found the goal with a powerful strike to beat Emiliano Martinez.

He scored the third goal in the 118th minute from the penalty spot to cancel out Messi’s second goal of the match and overtake him in the golden boot tally.

England’s Geoff Hurst had stood alone for 56 years as the only player to score three goals in the showpiece match, with his treble central to England’s 4-2 extra-time win over the then West Germany at Wembley in 1966.

But his feat was equalled on Sunday when Mbappe’s treble helped France fight back from 2-0 down and then 3-2 behind at the Lusail Stadium as the final finished level at 3-3 after extra-time before Argentina prevailed in a penalty shoot-out that capped a dramatic match.

Kylian Mbappe – France: 8 goals

Lionel Messi – Argentina: 7 goals

Olivier Giroud – France: 4 goals

Julian Alvarez – Argentina: 4 goals

Advertisement

Mbappe single-handedly pulled France back into the game when they were looking down and out. He also converted his penalty in the shootout but Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni failed to get it done as Argentina beat France 4-2 on the penalties.

It was end to end, and Argentina needed a brilliant Martinez save from Kolo Muani to take it to penalties and Montiel’s kick proved decisive to spark wild Argentinians celebrations.

Read all the Latest Sports News here