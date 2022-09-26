FIFA World Cup 2022- LGBTQ+ and Female Fans to Be at High Risk in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner to be held in Qatar. Amidst a number of discussions around LGBTQ’s presence during the tournament, an another concern related to female fans’ safety has surfaced.

It seems thatfemale fans are at a high risk if they are raped during the showpiece event. The Arab country’s strict Islamic code outlaws all sexual contact between unmarried couples and even rape victims are taken to court, where they are handed sentences from seven years in jail to flogging.

This means that if a female is raped in Qatar then rather being a victim, she becomes the accused. This was also highlighted in The Sun where May Romanos (an expert from Amnesty International) said, “You go to the police, and instead of being the victim, you become the accused".

Meanwhile, The Detained’s Radha Stirling added, “The UAE has a long history of penalising rape victims."

Both females and LGBTQ+ groups are at a high risk in Qatar with Lou Englefield of Football v Homophobia revealing, “I know of no European LGBTIQ supporters’ group, or individual supporters, who are currently planning to attend this World Cup. The position of the Supreme Committee is just not in keeping with the undertakings they must have given to Fifa. How can an international sporting event which expects millions of visitors not be open to reassuring a large minority group who have well-founded fears that they will be safe and welcome? We have never seen anything like this."

However, FIFA’s Joyce Cook, former chief social responsibility and education officer assured in his letter sent to the Human Rights Sports Coalition that LGBTQ will not face any issues on the above legal provisions.

He wrote, “Based on our engagement with the relevant Qatari authorities, and following existing government guarantees, and the event-specific legislation, as well as our experience of hosting other events in Qatar, Fifa is confident that persons identifying as LGBTIQ+ will not face any repercussions based on the above mentioned legal provisions."

In the past, football stadiums have become scenes of sexual assault during tournament. During Euro 2020, there were 72 sex attacks reported in Brent, North London when the semis and finals were played at Wembley.

