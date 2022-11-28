FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Cameroon vs Serbia: When and Where to Watch CAM vs SER Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Serbia did suffer a 2-0 defeat in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener but the European side displayed a solid defensive show to keep Brazil at bay for more than 60 minutes. Defensively Dragan Stojkovic’s men may have done a commendable job against the five-time World Cup winners but Serbia’s attacking unit failed miserably in the game. The European side could not even a register a shot on target in the encounter against the No 1-ranked team.

Serbia will now look to secure their first Qatar World Cup victory as they are all set to face Cameroon on Monday. The two teams will take part in the game at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Cameroon will come into the fixture after facing a 1-0 defeat against Switzerland in their last match.

Ahead of Monday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Cameroon and Serbia; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Cameroon and Serbia will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Cameroon and Serbia will take place on November 28, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Cameroon vs Serbia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Cameroon and Serbia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Cameroon vs Serbia begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Cameroon and Serbia will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Cameroon vs Serbia match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Cameroon vs Serbia Possible Starting XI:

Cameroon predicted Starting Line-up: Andre Onana, Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Samuel Oum Gouet, Martin Hongla, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi

Serbia Predicted Starting Line-up: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Gudelj, Filip Mladenovic, Dusan Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

