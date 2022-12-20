FIFA World Cup 2022: Medinipur Shopkeeper Celebrates Argentina's Title Win by Offering Free Treats

West Bengal seems to be in the grip of Messi fever ever since he football icon fulfilled his childhood dream of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022. Lionel Messi ‘completed football’ as he starred in Argentina’s nerve-shredding win over France in the final of the showpiece on Sunday to end his nation’s 36-year-long wait for a world title.

Joydev, who runs a streeside shop selling chops in Medinipur (Kolkata), is a lifelong fan of Argentine national football team and adores the legendary Maradona.

Following Argentina’s win, Joydev plastered his shop with posters of Maradona, Messi and di Maria while creating a balloon arch in the blue and white of the country’s jersey. And to celebrate the historic triumph, he also offered the passers-by chop and sweets till Monday evening.

“I have been a Maradona fan and now Messi too. Yesterday, I was quite tensed during the match. However, in the end, we won. We celebrated the entire night with flags. This morning, I offered pujo and decked up my shop with Argentine colours. Today, I am treating everyone as well," Joydev told News18.

Messi gave Argentina the lead in the first half via a spot-kick before Angel di Maria doubled the lead with a sublime effort. However, French superstar Kylian Mbappe led a stunning comeback to make it 2-2 forcing the game into extra time.

Messi dazzled and handed back Argentina 3-2 lead before Mbappe converted his second penalty of the game for another comeback and complete his hat-trick. The contest was then decided by penalty shootout.

The locals were pleasantly surprised at being called up for the treat.

“We are all Argentina fans and today is our day. I was walking by and suddenly he (Joydev) called me and offered the treat with sweet and chop. He’s a Messi fan and so am I. Look at my mobile screensaver, it has a picture of Messi," Pintu Roy said.

Meanwhile, Messi, 35, has also announced he won’t be retiring from international football.

“It’s (The win) simply unbelievable. I knew that God was going to give me the Cup, I was sure — it was a big joy for us. I had this big dream for a long time, I wanted to close my career with a World Cup. I can’t ask more than this. No, I’m not going to retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with the Argentina shirt," Messi said after the match.

