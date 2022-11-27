FIFA World Cup 2022: MERS Concern in Qatar, Says Report

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is in full swing with the first round of games done and the second game week underway.

A new study published in a renowned journal cited Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) or Camel Flu to be a cause of concern at the region’s first-ever World Cup.

The report said that MERS is to be looked upon with caution, during a time COVID-19 and monkeypox infections are still prevalent.

MERS is said to be transferrable to human beings from the likes of dromedary camels, the one-humped camels which are frequently spotted in the middle east, and hence the name.

“Epidemiologic data from Qatar showed the occurrence of 28 cases of MERS (incidence of 1.7 per 1,000,000 population) and most cases had a history of contact with camels," WHO said.

“The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be hosted at a time when two Public Health Emergencies of International Concern (PHEIC) are concurrent. These are the COVID-19 pandemic and the monkeypox outbreak in 2022. With respect to COVID-19, the number of cases in Qatar continued to be reported at an average of 321 daily cases in November 2022," a report by the World Health Organisation said.

“MERS-CoV has been identified in dromedaries in several countries in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. In total, 27 countries have reported cases since 2012, leading to 858 known deaths due to the infection and related complications."

The symptoms of the infection could range from mild indications to severe respiratory difficulties.

It is being said that fever, cough and shortness of breath are also some symptoms of the infection, while it has also been said that some might show gastrointestinal indications such as diarrhoea.

“Severe illness can cause respiratory failure that requires mechanical ventilation and support in an intensive care unit. The virus appears to cause more severe disease in older people, people with weakened immune systems and those with chronic diseases such as renal disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, and diabetes," WHO said in a report.

The ongoing FIFA World Cup has also shot up some surprises with minnows such as Japan and Saudi Arabia getting the better of Germany and Argentina in their opening fixtures.

