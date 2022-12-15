FIFA World Cup 2022: Moroccan Football Players Invite People to Join Islam on Instagram Live - Report

Amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, two Moroccan players were seen inviting people to join Islam during an Instagram live, which has gone viral on social media.

Morocco lost to reigning world champions France in the semifinal of the football World on Wednesday night at Al Bayt Stadium. But before that, they had a fairytale run at the tournament.

They qualified for the World Cup semifinals for the first time in history after they defeated Portugal, in the process, becoming the first Arab nation and first African nation to reach the last 4 of a World cup.

Before their game against Portugal, Morocco had beaten Spain in the Round of 16 game via penalties. After that match, two Moroccan players Zakaria Aboukhal and Abdelhamid Sabiri while returning to their hotel in a bus, took part in an Instagram live in which they thanked Allah and ‘invited’ people to embrace Islam, a report said.

“Join us. Join us. Join the Islam. Come. Come to the good side, Come to the peace," the players could be heard saying in the video.

The duo have also posted their photographs on Instagram, in which they raised their index fingers which signify ‘oneness in God’ in Islam. Aboukhal and Sabiri captioned the images they posted online and wrote, “Allah hu Akbar" and “Freedom" respectively.

Even after their semi-final against France on Wednesday, the Moroccan football players offered prayers on the ground. The pictures of their prayer have gone viral over the internet.

France will face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday. The defending champions have the opportunity to replicate Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) to become only the third nation to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles.

