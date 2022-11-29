FIFA World Cup 2022: 'No Rule in Iran to Sing National Anthem During Matches', Says State Broadcasting Head

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been one mired in controversy ever since the awarding of the tournament’s hosting rights to the Middle Eastern nation.

One of the biggest political crises in recent times has been the protest in Iran over the killing of 22-year-old Masha Amini, who was arrested by the morality police for not wearing a hijab.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Multiple groups and individuals across the world have expressed their dissent towards the horrendous incident and several demonstrations against such acts have been carried out.

Advertisement

When the Iranian squad stood stoically as their national anthem played on the loudspeaker at the stadium during Team Melli’s game against England, certain western media portrayed it as the team taking a stand against the regime back home in light of the abomination.

But, Peyman Jebelli, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting dismissed any such claims, terming them as western propaganda against the Islamic nation.

“Iran has no problem with our football team players refusing to sing the national anthem during a FIFA match in Doha. We don’t have certain rules in Iran."

“People show respect by standing during the national anthem."

“Western and mainstream media have much interests to do anti-stories against Iran and to use against the Iranian people."

“All Iranians are free to express their opinions about different events in Iran or outside but I don’t think that Iranian players refusing to sing the national anthem was a sign of protest."

Iran play USA in their Group B decider as bothe teams vie for a place in the round of 16 in Qatar.

Advertisement

Group B also consists of the likes of England and Wales. While England remain the strong favourties to progress from the groups to the knockouts with 4 points from 2 games, Wales only have an outside chance of going through as their destiny isn’t in their hands alone.

Wales, who have 1 point after 2 games, will have to beat England by a huge margin and for the game between Iran and USA to end in a draw to stand any chance of advancing to the knockouts.

Read all the Latest Sports News here