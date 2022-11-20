Home / News / Football / FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: QAT v ECU
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: QAT v ECU

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador Live: QAT take on ECU at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar

copy-of-sports-2022-11-20t164200.406

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 21:48 IST

Al Khor, Qatar

The highly anticipated day is here as hosts Qatar get the ball rolling in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against South American visitors Ecuador.

The match will mark the first-ever World Cup game in the middle-east as the hosts look to kick things off with a victory. Read More

Nov 20, 2022 21:48 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: 15' PENALTY for Ecuador; QAT 0-0 ECU

Enner Valencia is brought down by the goal keeper in a 1v1 scenario and the referee signals to the spot.

Penalty for Ecuador.

Nov 20, 2022 21:45 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: 11' Fadlalla with a hard tackle; QAT 0-0 ECU

Abdelkarim Fadlalla comes in with a firm challenge to thwart the run of Gonzalo Plata on the right just as the Ecuadorian seemed like he had a great crossing opportunity.

Nov 20, 2022 21:42 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: 8' Ecuador start positively; QAT 0-0 ECU

The Latin American team show their experience as they have really got into their stride within the opening 10 minutes, giving the hosts the runaround.

Nov 20, 2022 21:39 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: 3' Ecuador goal disallowed ; QAT 0-0 ECU

Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia thinks he has put his team ahead as he nods the ball into the net after some penalty box pinball resulting from an Ecuador free kick.

But to the dismay of the South Americans, the goal is disallowed for an offside.

A huge let-off for the hosts.

Nov 20, 2022 21:33 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: KICK OFF! ; QAT 0-0 ECU

And away we go!

Qatar get us underway shooting from left to right.

The hosts are clad in their traditional red drip while Ecuador play in all yellow on the evening.

Nov 20, 2022 21:32 IST

IFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: Formations

Hosts Qatar will start the game with a 5-3-2 formation while Ecuador have opted for a conservative 4-4-2.

Nov 20, 2022 20:58 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: Fans arrive in numbers for the opener

Nov 20, 2022 20:57 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: Tournament mascot La'eeb at the opening ceremony

Nov 20, 2022 20:50 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: Starting Lineup

Nov 20, 2022 20:47 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: QAT v ECU

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The hosts take on Ecuador in the curtain raiser at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

But, they will be wary of the potential of the Ecuadorian challengers who have prior experience in the grandest stage of them all.

The Latin American country has made it to the round of 16 in the past once and will be aiming to at least equal the feat if not better it this time around.

It will be interesting to see if Qatar can open the tournament on home soil with a victory to mark a special occasion or if the Ecuadorians run out winners in the campaign opener.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: The Beautiful Game Masks The Ugly Truth in Qatar

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar (QAT) and Ecuador (ECU) will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will take place on November 20, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app.

Qatar vs Ecuador Possible Staring XI:

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ali Assadalla, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali

Ecuador Predicted Starting Line-up: Alexander Dominguez, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Jhegson Mendez, Ayrton Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Jose Cifuentes, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia

