FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: QAT v ECU

But, they will be wary of the potential of the Ecuadorian challengers who have prior experience in the grandest stage of them all.

The Latin American country has made it to the round of 16 in the past once and will be aiming to at least equal the feat if not better it this time around.

It will be interesting to see if Qatar can open the tournament on home soil with a victory to mark a special occasion or if the Ecuadorians run out winners in the campaign opener.

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar (QAT) and Ecuador (ECU) will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will take place on November 20, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app.

Qatar vs Ecuador Possible Staring XI:

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ali Assadalla, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali

Ecuador Predicted Starting Line-up: Alexander Dominguez, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Jhegson Mendez, Ayrton Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Jose Cifuentes, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia

