FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatari-owned PSG Stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe Battle for Glory Amid Uneasy Peace

The date of destiny is upon us. The day we finally find out if one of the greatest players ever to set foot on the green grass can complete his magnificent trophy haul with the one piece of gold that has eluded him all these years.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina take on reigning champions France in the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar for a final shot at the game’s greatest prize.

When Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar bagged the right to host the most-watched event on the planet, he couldn’t have possibly imagined scripting a finale that would feature the present and future of the sport headlining the big day.

But, events that have transpired ever since FIFA decided to award the Middle Eastern nation with the privilege of being responsible for the conduct of the biggest spectacle on earth, have made it all the sweeter for the Qatari ruling elite.

Lionel Messi’s transfer to the Qatari-owned European club Paris Saint Germain sent shockwaves around the world as it broke the hearts of the Barcelona faithful, who never could have fathomed the day their beloved son would walk away from the Blaugrana colours.

But, such is life, isn’t it?

The situation that befell the legendary Barcelona Football Club forced Messi to find a new home and Qatar-backed PSG answered.

PSG had completed the seemingly impossible task of pricing away Barcelona’s favourite son away from Spain and had managed to create a frightening forward lineup of homeboy star kid Kylian Mbappe, Brazilian dazzler Neymar and the iconic Messi himself.

Their immediate target was to bring the illustrious UEFA Champions League trophy to the Parc Des Princes, which still remains out of the clutches of the Parisian club.

But, all wasn’t well in paradise despite the attacking riches the club possessed as ego, group-ism and some unspoken infighting proved to be their undoing.

Messi and Neymar were booed by the club’s ultras following their UCL exit, while Mbappe’s stand-out performances endeared them to the fans. Messi’s move to the French capital proved to be more difficult than imagined and his first year at the fashion-crazy city proved uneventful but for their league title, which wasn’t much of a hassle, honestly.

Then came the transfer window that Real Madrid fans would want to forget. Mbappe had strung the Champions League winner along for the entire duration of the window before performing a u-turn to sign a contract that would keep him at his current club for a further couple of years.

PSG moved heaven and earth to keep their starlet and seemingly gave a bumper contract that wasn’t just noteworthy in terms of the mouthwatering levels of money promised, but also the autonomy and internal powers the 23-year-old would come to enjoy.

But, as the next season rolled around, Messi had found his feet in France and was linking up particularly well with Neymar, who played with renewed enthusiasm as the World Cup rolled around. And once again the polls were tilting in favour of the Argentine as Messi took all the headlines, and rightly so as he let his performances speak for themselves.

Mbappe had grown frustrated with he limelight shifting away from him and the apparently rampant group-ism within the team and allegedly had the ‘Argentine contingent’ at Paris shipped. Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes were shipped off, while Ander Herrera and Keylor Navas, who were pretty tight with the seven-time Balon D’Or winner, were also shown the exit door.

And worst of all, Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino was on his way out of the club too.

The relationship between Mbappe and Messi has been seemingly strained in the least and pretty icy at the worst of times as witnessed by the time when Mbappe apparently threw a shoulder at Messi during a Ligue 1 game and the football fraternity chastised him for disrespecting one of the greatest players of all time.

As the Parisian team broke for international duty there was an unease among the two headline stars that no amount of money or domestic success was seemingly able to fix.

PSG’s Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was seen furious after PSG’s most recent exit from the UCL as yet another year had passed them by without continental success, but before the end of the very same calendar year, the nation would have the opportunity to boast about the presence of the two biggest players on the planet currently in the most monumental occasion, but this time, on opposite ends of the field.

As the entire world rallies behind the likes of Messi and his beloved Albiceleste for one final hurray in national colours, willing the 35-year-old on to footballing immortality with a World Cup title, there is sure to be some antagonism from the partisan French supporters, most notably from the boy from the Parisian suburbs representing them on the international stage, Mbappe.

