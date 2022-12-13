FIFA World Cup 2022: 'United We Stand'- Neymar's Personal Exchange With Brazil Teammates After Qatar Exit

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil were knocked out in dramatic fashion at the 2022 edition of the world’s biggest spectacle against Croatia in the quarterfinal fixture in Qatar.

The 2018 World Cup finalists, led by the evergreen Luka Modric, confirmed progress to the semifinal of the Middle East’s first-ever World Cup at the expense of Brazil after forcing the game to extra time and then penalties.

The loss sent shockwaves down the entire nation but Neymar, the country’s joint all-time top scorer demonstrated how united the team stood despite the heartbreaking defeat.

The Brazilian dazzler took to social media to disclose the exchanges he had had with his teammates after the elimination to show the world that the team stood as a unit.

“I decided to show (without their permission) these messages to show how much we wanted to win and how united we were. These were some of the many messages I exchanged with the group," wrote Neymar on social media.

Neymar shared screenshots of his conversations with teammates such as Marquinhos, Rodrygo and skipper Thiago Silva.

“One penalty won’t change what I think of you", wrote Neymar to his Brazil and PSG teammate Marquinhos who missed the crucial penalty to hand Croatia the win and subsequent progress to the final 4.

To which the 28-year-old defender replied “I really wanted it all to have worked out. It’s dreadful to think that penalty was an obstacle in our dream. But let’s go, we need to be strong, give time some time, and see what football has in store for us."

“Only we know what we went through to be here, what we went through those days over there, that’s why it really hurts, the weight is big, but God knows what he does. If he gave me this it’s because I can endure it and carry on," continued Marquinhos.

Neymar sent a text to young forward Rodrygo, who missed the opening penalty in the shootout. Neymar’s message to the Real Madrid starlet read “Brother, I’m here to tell you that you’re amazing. The only people who miss penalties are the ones who take them. I already missed a lot in my career and I learned with all of them. But I never gave up, always tried to be better and improve in every way."

The 21-year-old forward replied “Thanks, my idol. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sorry for anything and for delaying your dream as well. I hope you can continue with us, so we can win together."

Neymar also sent a personal message to captain Silva that read, “We’re gonna have to keep going bro, sadly that’s how it is! I wanted a lot to give you this cup. You, me and Dani Alves deserved a lot. But God has our purpose and he knows everything."

The veteran defender’s reply to his teammate’s gesture read “Brother, It’s harder than what I thought originally. I’m not holding up. I can’t believe we lost! Every hour that I remind myself makes me want to cry a lot. But I will be OK."

Neymar opened the scoring for Brazil in the first half of extra time but, the Croats fought back to level in the 177th minute of the game and then took the tie winning the fixture 5-3 (4-2 in the shootout).

Croatia are set to take on Brazil’s arch-rivals Argentina in the semifinal of the World Cup while Morocco face a tough final-four challenge against holders France.

