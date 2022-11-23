FIFA World Cup 2022: USA’s Timothy Weah and Pele Indulge in Heartwarming Instagram Exchange

Timothy Weah scored a brilliant goal to help the United States pick up a point against Wales in their Group B clash of the FIFA World Cup. Timothy, son of former Ballon D’Or winner and current Liberian President George Weah, ended USA’s 8-year-long wait for a World Cup goal when he finished past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Although Gareth Bale scored a late penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw against the United States, Timothy’s stellar goal has caught the attention of football fans and pundits alike.

The 22-year-old posted a heartwarming Instagram post after the match and expressed his “mixed emotions." But Timothy also celebrated his goal in the post and penned a beautiful caption. “This was for the U.S., this was for Liberia, this was for Jamaica, this was for my family!"

Weah’s teammates, including Antonee Robinson and DeAndre Yedlin, and the likes of Juventus striker Moise Kean congratulated him on his Instagram post. However, the most special comment came from football legend Pele. The former Brazilian forward heaped praise on Timothy and wrote, “Congratulations. That was a beautiful goal. Keep dreaming, dreams come true."

Consequently, Timothy penned a touching note to express his gratitude to the seven-time Ballon D’Or winner. Timothy wrote, “Thank you Papa Pelé. It is a blessing and an honor to receive such an inspirational message from the King himself. Thank you for all you have done for the world and for us young blacks. Big Hugs."

Interestingly, Pele was the last player to score against Wales in a World Cup. Pele had found the back of the net against Wales in the 1958 World Cup Quarter-Finals. Since then, Wales has not played in another FIFA World Cup.

United States will take on England in their next match on November 26. England routed Iran 6-2 in their last match and appear to be a very formidable side. It remains to be seen whether United States can play inspired football and cause an upset against the highly-vaunted England team.

