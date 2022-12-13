FIFA World Cup 2022: Village in North Goa Backing Croatia to Beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will take on Croatia in a nerve-wracking semi-final of the FIFA World Cup on December 14.

India, an otherwise cricket-mad country, has plenty of football fans in states like Kerala, Goa and West Bengal. The football-loving people of India are broadly divided into two camps – Brazil and Argentina. So there is plenty of support for La Albiceleste throughout the country.

But on the eve of the high-stakes semi-final on Wednesday, Croatia has found support in a former Portuguese colony Goa. Gaundalim, a small village in North Goa, has economic and religious ties with the Croatian city of Dubrovnik. Therefore, it isn’t hard to guess which team the villagers of Gaundalim will support in the blockbuster Argentina versus Croatia semi-final.

As India hasn’t qualified for the FIFA World Cup in decades, football fans got attached, first to Brazil with the rise of Pelé in the 1950s, and then to Argentina with the arrival of Diego Maradona in the 1980s.

When Lionel Scaloni’s side takes the field against the 2018 World Cup runners-up, millions of fans in India will be behind them. Argentina will certainly be the favourites to triumph against Croatia.

Messi-led Argentina have scripted a remarkable turnaround since losing their opening match of the tournament to Saudi Arabia. Argentina registered convincing wins against Poland and Mexico in the group stage. La Albiceleste then fended off Australia in the round of 16 and edged past the Netherlands in a memorable quarter-final.

It can be said that Argentina’s talismanic forward Messi is the architect of their dream run since that loss to Saudi Arabia. The 35-year-old has inspired his whole team to play like a unit and turned back the clock with his performances. Messi is tied for the second-most goals at the World Cup with four and has scored in both knockout stage games for Argentina.

Moreover, he produced a sparkling assist against the Dutch to find Nahuel Molina for Argentina’s first goal. Argentina’s legion of fans has long believed that it is Messi’s destiny to lift the World Cup and emulate Diego Maradona. Although Messi’s legacy is long assured, it seems that the prolific striker is all set to cement his place in the pantheons of greats at the Lusail Stadium on Thursday.

