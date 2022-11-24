FIFA World Cup: Japanese Fans Celebrate at Tokyo’s Iconic Shibuya Crossing After Memorable Win Against Germany

The Japanese football team caused a major upset after they got the better of four-time champions Germany at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. It might have been around midnight in Japan when their match against Germany came to an end but that did not deter their fans from celebrating the triumph on the streets of Tokyo.

A viral video has now captured the wild celebration at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya crossing. The ecstatic Japanese fans expressed their jubilation but at the same time, they remained thoroughly disciplined throughout.

The fans, present at the Shibuya crossing, can only be seen cheering when the light was green and then soon went off the streets when the signal changed.

The supporters of the Samurai Blue, present at the Khalifa International Stadium, also earned praise for cleaning the venue after the full-time whistle was blown.

Japanese fans were spotted bringing out the rubbish bags in order to clean up the venue. The supporters showed a similar gesture during the opening match of the tournament and after a defeat by Belgium during a round of 16 fixture at the Russia World Cup in 2018.

Coming back to the game, the Japanese team scripted a memorable comeback to clinch their first-ever win against Germany.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan helped the Die Manschaft take 1-0 lead as he converted from the spot in the 33rd minute.

In the second half, Japan started attacking with renewed vigour.

And their relentless attacks eventually paid off after they found the back of the net in the 75th minute. Japanese winger Ritsu Dosan scored the equaliser to bring back his side back into the contest.

Eight minutes later, forward Takuma Asano clinched the winner for Japan.

After the sensational win, Japan find themselves at the second spot in Group E. Spain, on the other hand, thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 to take the top spot in the group.

In their next FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, Japan will be up against Costa Rica on November 27.

