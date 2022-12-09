FIFA World Cup: Neymar in Tears After Brazil Suffer Heartbreak Exit | WATCH

Brazil forward Neymar was in tears after his team got knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Brazil lost to Croatia on the penalties in the quarterfinals after Neymar scored a sensational goal in the extra time to give them big hopes.

Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed the penalties for Brazil as Croatia netted their first four penalties to shock the world by knocking out five-time World Champions who were also favourites this time to lift the trophy.

Neymar, who usually takes the final kick in a penalty shootout, didn’t even get a chance to take it as Brazil were eliminated after Marquinhos hit the bar.

The PSG forward was crying after the heartbreaking defeat as it was his dream to win the World Cup with Brazil and this was probably his last chance as he mentioned earlier that Qatar might be his last WC.

Senior teammates Thiago Silva and Dani Alves consoled the 30-year-old who also matched Pele’s record of All-time goals for Brazil on the same night.

The Brazillian forward scored in the first half of the extra time of his team’s World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia.

Neymar scored with a right-footed shot after getting through the defense and dribbling past the Croatia goalkeeper to match Pelé’s record. He entered the tournament two goals shy of the milestone, and scored his 76th in the round of 16 against South Korea after returning from an ankle injury.

The 30-year-old Neymar scored 77 goals in 124 matches for Brazil. Pelé’s goals came in 92 appearances with the national team between 1957 and 1971.

Meanwhile, Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th. Five of Croatia’s last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including in their penalty shootout win over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar. The team has been successful in eight of its last 10 knockout matches at the tournament.

Dominik Livakovic was once again the hero for Croatia as he made 10 saves in the 120 minutes and then denied Rodrygo a penalty on the first kick to put Brazil under pressure straightaway.

