FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Fans to Make Life Difficult for Giant Killers North Macedonia in Playoff Tie

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged local fans to make their presence felt at Porto’s Dragao Stadium on Tuesday when Portugal host giant-killers North Macedonia in a playoff tie that will secure the winners a place in this year’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

North Macedonia created a huge shock last week when they eliminated Italy, the winners of four World Cup titles, from running for a place in the 32-team tournament.

Hence the Portugal talisman has called on supporters to ensure they do not suffer the same fate.

"I urge the fans: I want hell breaking loose at Dragao," Ronaldo told a news conference on Monday.

"I went to bed last night thinking that I want the stadium to shut down the music for our national anthem and let the fans sing it a cappella to show our passion, our strength and union around the objective of reaching the World Cup.

"If our fans show up the way they can, we will win on Tuesday."

