FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw LIVE and Exclusive on History TV18 HD & Voot

The highly anticipated Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on April 1, 2022. Football fans can watch their favorite teams getting drawn into various groups LIVE & Exclusive on History TV18 HD and Voot at 21:30 IST.

As per the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions protocols, 28 pre-qualified teams will be allocated from pots 1 to 4 based on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking released on March 31st, 2022. As hosts, Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the seven highest-ranked qualified teams from the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner. A detailed overview of the draw procedures is available here.

The footballing extravaganza will kick-off on November 21, 2022 and culminate with the final on December 18, 2022.

