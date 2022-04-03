FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Meet the Mascot- La'eeb

La’eeb, the official mascot of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is playful, adventurous and curious.

Sporting the flowing Qatari national dress, the mascot seems to be trying to stop a football in the air in the illustration released by FIFA and the tournament organising body — the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player. He belongs to a parallel mascot-verse that is indescribable — everyone is invited to interpret what it looks like.

La’eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves as ‘Now is All’, the Supreme Committee said in a press statement. He will bring the joy of football to everyone, added the statement.

The adventurous, fun and curious La’eeb was unveiled during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw, which took place in Doha.

Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director-General, Marketing, Communications and Tournament Experience, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said, “We are delighted to unveil La’eeb as the Official Mascot for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world. He comes from the mascot-verse — a place that is indescribable. We encourage everyone to imagine what it looks like.

“We are sure fans everywhere will love this fun and playful character. La’eeb will play a vital role as we engage fans young and old in Qatar’s FIFA World Cup experience," added Al Mawlawi.

The courageous and uplifting La’eeb has attended every previous FIFA World Cup tournament and has contributed to some of the most famous moments in football history, including a number of iconic goals, said the statement in an apparent attempt to sound imaginative.

La’eeb will be known for his youthful spirit; spreading joy and confidence everywhere he goes. La’eeb comes from a parallel world where tournament mascots live. It is a world where ideas and creativity form the basis of characters that live in the minds of everyone.

La’eeb will be everywhere — welcoming the world, inspiring young fans and cheering the action during the tournament, which will take place from November 21 to December 18. In addition, fans will soon be able to download GIFs and stickers of La’eeb via a host of social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, WhatsApp and Snapchat. La’eeb screensavers and filters will also be available for people to download.

