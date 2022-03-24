Home » News » Football » FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Japan Beat Australia to Reach World Cup, Saudis Also Qualify

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Japan Beat Australia to Reach World Cup, Saudis Also Qualify

Japan beat Australia 2-0 to book their berth in Qatar (Twitter)
Japan beat Australia 2-0 to book their berth in Qatar (Twitter)

Substitute Kaoru Mitoma scored twice in the dying minutes as Japan beat Australia 2-0 on Thursday to book their place at a seventh straight World Cup and in doing so also helped Saudi Arabia qualify

AFP
March 24, 2022

Substitute Kaoru Mitoma scored twice in the dying minutes as Japan beat Australia 2-0 on Thursday to book their place at a seventh straight World Cup and in doing so also helped Saudi Arabia qualify.

It was a crushing blow for an understrength Socceroos who now face a perilous play-off to keep alive their hopes of making Qatar.

The game in Sydney looked destined for a draw before Mitoma converted from close range on 89 minutes, and then again after a mazy run to spark joyous celebrations.

March 24, 2022