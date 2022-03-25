FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brilliant Bale Inspires Wales to 2-1 Win Over Austria

Gareth Bale scored both goals as Wales edged Austria 2-1 in their playoff semi-final on Thursday to move a step closer to a first World Cup finals appearance in 64 years. The 32-year-old forward fired home a precise free kick in the 25th minute to open the scoring, emphasising his role as the team’s talisman with a superb effort in Cardiff.

It was followed up by quick thinking from a short corner in the 51st from which captain Bale scored again to ensure Wales’ progress to a playoff final at home to either Scotland or Ukraine in June.

A deflected shot from Marcel Sabitzer in the 64th minute offered Austria hope of a comeback as a wasteful Wales endured a nervy finish but the home side held on for a deserved win to stay on course for only their second World Cup appearance.

Bale lifted the atmosphere and propelled his team mates to victory with a superb left-footed free kick from outside the penalty area that dipped dramatically into the top corner of Heinz Lindner’s goal.

Wales, World Cup quarter-finalists in 1958, survived a scare when Christoph Baumgartner slammed the ball against the bar in the fifth minute but once Bale had opened the scoring they found their rhythm and created numerous chances.

Their pressing and counter-attacking game offered opportunities, especially five minutes from halftime when Aaron Ramsey sprinted upfield only to see his shot expertly turned around the corner by a diving Lindner.

The Austrian also made two important second-half stops from breakaways led by Dan James but could do nothing about Bale’s close-range shot that doubled the lead six minutes into the second half.

A short corner routine saw the ball played into the box where Ben Davies looked to bring it under control but Bale stole it off his team mate, turning to slam the ball home.

Real Madrid forward Bale should have had a hat-trick on the counter-attack just past the hour mark but his left-footed effort sailed wide.

Austria reduced the Wales lead when Sabitzer was given time to shoot from outside the area with the effort deflecting off Davies and wrong-footing goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

It threatened to make Wales pay for squandering their chances but they held out and might have added a third right at the end when Lindner made another fine stop to deny Ramsey.

“It was a massive game. We knew how big the game was, and we had to perform," Bale said.

“It was nice to see the free kick go in, to get some momentum. The second one was nice as well. I had some cramp at the end but I’ll run into the ground for this country."

