FIFA World Cup: Spotlight on France to End The 'Champions Curse'

The defending champions France have a tough task ahead of themselves to break the long-standing ‘Champions curse’ which started in the year 2010 when Italy - the World Champions of 2006 FIFA World Cup were knocked out of the group stage after finishing four in the group stage. The curse followed in the 2014 World Cup then-defending champions Spain were eliminated from the group stage after suffering defeats against Netherlands and Chile. It was a humiliating tournament for the iconic Spanish side.

It didn’t stop there as in the Russia World Cup too where the mighty Germans were knocked out from the group stage after losing to South Korea and Mexico.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D Analysis and Prediction: France Trace History with Australia and Denmark as Unlikely Landmines

All eyes will be on Didier Deschamps’ France to end the curse which nobody likes much. Deschamps knows how to create history as he is one of only three men to have won the World Cup as a player and a coach. He followed in the footsteps of Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and West Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer as he captained France to victory as hosts in 1998 and then coached them to glory four years ago in Russia.

Deschamps also took Les Bleus to the last eight in Brazil in 2014 and the Euro 2016 final. They had a poor Euro 2020 but bounced back to win last year’s UEFA Nations League.

France produced a dominant show last World Cup where they beat favourites Argentina, Belgium and Croatia to win the World Cup trophy. Mbappe turned up on the big stage in Russia as he lit up the tournament with his lightning pace which was too much to handle for the opposition.

Ngolo Kante was the unsung hero for France during the glorious campaign as the center defending midfielder stopped the likes of Lionel Messi which laid the foundation of a memorable tournament. However, they will miss his valuable services this time as an injury forced him out of the tournament.

Advertisement

Deschamps just has to find the right starting line-up from the star-studded squad as he has too many quality defenders and forwards in his squads. While might change his midfield according to the opposition as they lack stability in that department.

Read all the Latest Sports News here