Fifth Tier Side Barnet FC in Tumult as Players Threatened with Sack over Racism Controversy

In a chaotic turn of events in the National League, Barnet’s entire squad is currently facing a sack by the board over not deciding to play in the upcoming match on February 1 against Southend United, following an allegation of racism. National League side Barnet had gone on strike after their defeat to Stockport on Saturday, where an alleged racist slur was thrown by a Barnet club employee to a Stockport player during the clash. After the commotion became worse, Barnet players had decided to not appear for the clash against Southend but had to change their minds after the board threatened to terminate the contract of the players.

Barnet were handed a humiliating 0-5 loss by Stockport County on Saturday. However, it was during the match when a racist slur was thrown. Stockport’s Ryan Johnson had supposedly informed the Barnet players that he was called a ‘monkey’ during the match.

Following Barnet’s loss on Saturday, skipper Jamie Turley had requested the club board to ensure that the club employee was not present around the squad during the training session on Monday. The alleged employee did arrive at training and was at the time also informed by Turley to not be around the players, however, the employee sent in a complaint which resulted in the Barnet skipper being suspended.

The entire Barnet squad collectively raised their voice over their skipper’s suspension and decided to not play in Tuesday’s match. Barnet’s management team held a meeting on Monday and decided to threaten a few players by terminating their contract if they pursued the strike. Following the ultimatum being given, Barnet’s squad changed their minds and had played the clash against Southend United. Barnet were handed a 1-2 loss which now see the Bees sitting 17th on the National League table.

Barnet chairman Anthony Kleanthous stated to Mirror Sport that he was not aware of any ‘direct termination’ pointed at the players and had not spoken with the squad. The Barnet chairman added that players had to abide by their contracts to participate in matches and it would be a breach of non-participation which would lead to heavy sanctions being imposed by the National League.

Kleanthous also stated that Barnet skipper Turley was suspended on full pay by the club HR following another separate complaint lodged. A few players who support Turley, have requested a meeting with the club’s senior management and the chairman.

Barnet will have a chance to get back to winning ways as they face Aldershot Town on February 5.

