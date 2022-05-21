Fiorentina vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Fourth-placed Juventus will be aiming to end their Serie A 2021-22 campaign on a winning note when they take on Fiorentina on Sunday. The match between Fiorentina and Juventus will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Juventus come into the fixture after remaining winless in their last three matches.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, had to suffer a humiliating 4-1 defeat in their last encounter against Sampdoria. Seventh-placed Fiorentina have bagged 59 points from 37 matches. And a win against Juventus will help them in securing a spot in the Europa Conference League Qualification.

Ahead of the Serie A 2021-22 match between Fiorentina and Juventus, here is all you need to know:

When will the Serie A 2021-22 match between Fiorentina and Juventus be played?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Fiorentina and Juventus will take place on May 22, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A 2021-22 match Fiorentina vs Juventus be played?

The match between Fiorentina and Juventus will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

What time will the Serie A 2021-22 match Fiorentina vs Juventus begin?

The match between Fiorentina and Juventus will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Fiorentina vs Juventus match?

Fiorentina vs Juventus match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Fiorentina vs Juventus match?

Fiorentina vs Juventus match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Fiorentina vs Juventus Possible Staring XI:

Fiorentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Pietro Terracciano, Alvaro Odriozola, Nikola Milenkovic, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Alfred Duncan, Nicolas Gonzalez, Arthur Cabral, Riccardo Saponara

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Mattia Perin, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernnardeschi, Manuel Locatelli, Fabio Miretti, Adrien Rabiot, Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean

