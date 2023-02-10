Five Bidders Interested in Buying Manchester United: Report

Reports of a sensational takeover of Manchester United emerged after the Glazer family had revealed in November that they were open to an investment or selling the club. US bank The Raine Group is expected to broker the sale of Manchester United. The Glazers purchased a majority stake in Manchester United in 2005. The American owners shelled out a sum of £790m to complete the takeover of the Old Trafford-based outfit. The United fans have been vocal in their dissent of the Glazers, who have burdened the club with enormous debt. Investment groups in the United Kingdom and US are also reportedly interested to make offers to buy the high-profile Premier League club. It is being claimed that five bidders have now emerged as top contenders in the race to buy Manchester United, Goal.com reported.

Only one takeover interest has so far been declared. Petrochemicals giant Ineos had expressed their desire to buy the Premier League club in January. Chief Executive Officer of Ineos, Jim Ratcliffe had confirmed his intention of making an offer. “We have formally put ourselves in the process (of buying United)," a spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Times. The English business tycoon is believed to be scouting potential partners to form a consortium for his bid.

It is also being learnt that a group of Qatari investors is ready to table an offer, remaining confident of their success.

The news of the sale would be music to the ears of distraught Manchester United fans. The Red Devils have suffered a lot of turbulence since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. Manchester United’s last piece of silverware occurred in 2017. The fans would now be hoping that the new owners would invest in the stadium, facilities and team in a strategic manner.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had conveyed that a change in ownership will certainly prove to be a rational move.

“My information is that it will only be good things because there will be more investment possible, which is good. We spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he [Richard Arnold] confirmed it won’t change, it will be even better because more money will become available for this project," Erik ten Hag had told reporters at Manchester United’s training camp in Spain in December.

