Five Chile Football Fans Travel 7,414 Miles to Watch Ben Brereton Diaz Play but Things Didn’t Work Out

A Chilean football fan recently travelled from his homeland to the United Kingdom to watch his national hero Ben Brereton Diaz, who plays for Blackburn in the EFL Championship. Rovers was scheduled to Millwall on Saturday. However, things didn’t turn out as planned. Jhovan Kesternich found out that the Diaz has been ruled out of the match with an injury.

That’s not the end. To make matters worse, the game was later called off due to blizzards caused by Storm Eunice.

But Kesternich did not have to face this disappointment alone as he found out four more Chilean fans had travelled around 7,414 miles from Santiago (capital of Chile) to Lancashire (England) to watch their favourite player play.

Though the Rovers forward was not able to entertain his followers with his performance on the field, he won several hearts on social media by sending a message to the avid fans from his club’s official Twitter page.

“Sorry that you won’t get the chance to see Ben play this weekend, but here’s a message to you from Brereton himself," Blackburn Rovers captioned the video.

In the clip, Brereton could be heard addressing his followers and appreciating their efforts to watch him in the action. “Unfortunately I can’t play, but hopefully I will see you at the game, and I will be back fit soon, all the best pal", he said.

Brereton picked up the injury during his side’s goalless draw against West Bromwich Albion. He was taken off the ground in the middle of the game after he twisted his ankle.

Brereton earned his first national call-up for Chile in June last year. Since then, he has netted three goals in nine games to become the fan favourite in the football-frenzy South American country.

He was also Chile’s standout performer during the 2021 Copa America. He was also on the scoresheet during Chile’s 1-2 loss to Argentina in January 2022 during World Cup qualifiers.

He has netted 20 goals for Rovers in 30 appearances this season before picking up the injury.

