Fixtures Announced! Durand Cup 2022 to Kick-off with Kolkata Derby on August 16

The fixtures for the 131st Durand Cup have been revealed with the tournament scheduled to kick off on August 16 with Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal facing off at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will host the final on September 18.

Alongside the Saltlake stadium or VYBK and Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, the Naihati Stadium in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, Durand Cup will also be played in Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium and Imphal’s Khuman Lampak stadium.

The VYBK will play host to 10 games, as well as, all seven knockout games. Guwahati and Imphal will host one of the four groups and a total of 10 games each.

MATCH NO DAY GROUP TEAM NAME 1 VS TEAM NAME 2 TIME VENUE 1 TUESDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC TBD VYBK 2 WEDNESDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT TBD NAIHATI 3 WEDNESDAY D ODISHA FC VS NORTH EAST UNITED FC TBD GUWAHATI 4 THURSDAY B MUMBAI CITY FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT TBD KISHOREBHARATI 5 THURSDAY C NEROCA FC VS TRAU FC(TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) TBD IMPHAL 6 FRIDAY D SUDEVA DELHI FC FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 15:00 GUWAHATI 7 FRIDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS FC GOA 18:00 VYBK 8 SATURDAY C CHENNAIYIN FC VS ARMY RED FT 15:00 IMPHAL 9 SATURDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS RAJASTHAN FC 18:00 NAIHATI 10 SUNDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS ARMY GREEN FT 15:00 GUWAHATI 11 SUNDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS BENGALURU FC 18:00 KISHOREBHARATI 12 MONDAY C TRAU FC(TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 IMPHAL 13 MONDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS MUMBAI CITY FC 18:00 VYBK 14 TUESDAY A FC GOA VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 15:00 NAIHATI 15 TUESDAY D ODISHA FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 18:00 GUWAHATI 16 WEDNESDAY C ARMY RED FT VS NEROCA FC 15:00 IMPHAL 17 WEDNESDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 18:00 KISHOREBHARATI 18 THURSDAY D ARMY GREEN FT VS SUDEVA DELHI FC FC 15:00 GUWAHATI 19 THURSDAY A BENGALURU FC VS MOHAMMEDAN SC 18:00 VYBK 20 FRIDAY C HYDERABAD FC VS CHENNAIYIN FC 15:00 IMPHAL 21 FRIDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS RAJASTHAN FC 18:00 NAIHATI 22 SATURDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS FC GOA 15:00 KISHOREBHARATI 23 SATURDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 18:00 GUWAHATI 24 SUNDAY C TRAU FC(TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS ARMY RED FT 15:00 IMPHAL 25 SUNDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS MUMBAI CITY FC 18:00 VYBK 26 MONDAY D ODISHA FC VS SUDEVA DELHI FC FC 15:00 GUWAHATI 27 MONDAY A BENGALURU FC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 18:00 NAIHATI 28 TUESDAY B RAJASTHAN FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 15:00 KISHOREBHARATI 29 TUESDAY C HYDERABAD FC VS NEROCA FC 18:00 IMPHAL 30 WEDNESDAY D KERALA BLASTERS FC VS ARMY GREEN FT 15:00 GUWAHATI 31 WEDNESDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS MOHAMMEDAN SC 18:00 VYBK 32 THURSDAY C TRAU FC(TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS CHENNAIYIN FC 18:00 IMPHAL 33 FRIDAY A BENGALURU FC VS FC GOA 15:00 KISHOREBHARATI 34 FRIDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS SUDEVA DELHI FC FC 18:00 GUWAHATI 35 SATURDAY C ARMY RED FT VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 IMPHAL 36 SATURDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS INDIAN NAVY FT 18:00 VYBK 37 SUNDAY D ARMY GREEN FT VS ODISHA FC 15:00 GUWAHATI 38 SUNDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 18:00 NAIHATI 39 MONDAY B MUMBAI CITY FC VS RAJASTHAN FC 15:00 KISHOREBHARATI 40 MONDAY C NEROCA FC VS CHENNAIYIN FC 18:00 IMPHAL

Durand Cup 2022 groups:

Group A: FC Goa, Mohammedan SC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Indian Air Force FT

Group B: East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United FC, Indian Navy FT

Group C: NEROCA FC, TRAU FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red FT

Group D: Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green FT

