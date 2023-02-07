Flamengo vs Al Hilal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA Club World Cup Semi-final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Saudi Arabia-based football club Al Hilal are seeking revenge as they are set to take on Flamengo in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday. The match is slated to take place at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Morocco. The two teams had faced each other last time at the same stage in 2019 and the Brazilian outfit had emerged victorious in that contest by a convincing margin of 3-1. Al Hilal will now head into the fixture after getting the better of hosts Wydad AC in a penalty shootout. The AFC representatives are making their third appearance in FIFA Club World Cup this time.

Flamengo are featuring in the tournament for the first time since 2019. In their last FIFA Club World Cup appearance, the reigning Copa Libertadores champions had to suffer a defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the final.

Ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Flamengo and Al Hilal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Flamengo and Al Hilal be played?

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Al Hilal will take place on February 8, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match Flamengo vs Al Hilal be played?

The match between Flamengo and Al Hilal will be played at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Morocco.

At what time will the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match Flamengo vs Al Hilal begin?

The match between Flamengo and Al Hilal will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Flamengo vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup match?

Flamengo vs Al Hilal semi-final match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Flamengo vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup match?

Flamengo vs Al Hilal semi-final match will be streamed live on the FIFA website.

Flamengo vs Al Hilal Possible Starting XI:

Flamengo Predicted Starting Line-up: Aderbar Santos, Filipe Luis, Pablo, David Luiz, Guillermo Varela, Gerson, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Everton, Gabriel Barbosa

Al Hilal Predicted Starting Line-up: Abdullah AL Muaiouf, Saud Abdullhamid, Hyun-Soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Nasser Al Dawsari, Musab Aljuwayr, Gustavo Cuellar, Salem Al-Dawsari, Michael, Odion Ighalo, Moussa Marega

