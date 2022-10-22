'Football is Decided in the Box', Says Thomas Brdaric After Chennaiyin FC's First Setback of the Season

Only a minor portion of football is about winning. The major part of the true essence of the game can be attributed to defeats and how you bounce back from home.

Chennaiyin FC suffered their first loss of the Indian Super League campaign at the hands of visiting FC Goa, thereby handing new gaffer Thomas Brdaric his first hitch at the helm of the South Indian club.

“Losing is a part of the game. We suffered the consequences of losing concentration, we bounced back well, but couldn’t find the back of the net," said the German coach in a post-match interview at the Marina Arena.

“We have a match plan, and during the first half there was some on-field miscommunication, which we addressed during the halftime team talk."

“We need to be organized throughout the game. Goals can come at any point in the game, and we need to seize our opportunities," asserted Brdaric.

The Gaurs picked up a two-goal victory on their travel, maintaining a clean sheet to boot. The home team created a swathe of good goal-scoring chances but couldn’t make any count on the night as the away team made the most of theirs.

“Football is decided in the box. We weren’t able to score going forward and conceded twice. We can rectify this and we have to show that we are capable of improving on the particular aspects."

“The boys have been training well over the week and we have to review the game to pinpoint the areas with room for improvement."

The game was marred by controversial refereeing decisions much to the frustrations of the gathered home crowd and the resentment seemingly spilt onto the field as things became animated towards the closing minutes of the second period.

But, the German head coach of CFC was big enough not to pin the result on the referee’s decisions.

“We make mistakes; referees make mistakes too. Ultimately, we have to look at things at our end and improve going forward."

“Measuring a team on scoring goals and winning the game is normal. We have to figure out the bottlenecks and work on them constantly."

Chennaiyin face their next test against East Bengal at the Vivekanandha Yuba Bharathi Krirangan on the fourth of November as Brdaric and co. will seek to gain their momentum back.

