Forever Green Game Between Real Betis and Athletic Club Will Be First Match for Sustainability in La Liga

Real Betis and professional football are once again showing their commitment against the climate crisis with the Forever Green match, La Liga’s first sustainability fixture. The Real Betis-Athletic Club match on March 13 will become the first fixture with the objective of protecting the environment, through different initiatives on the day of the match.

After a year and a half of the Forever Green initiative, a sustainability platform promoted by Real Betis, the Club is launching this pioneering project in the world of football with a special focus on raising awareness among the general public and all fans of our sport.

During the match, Real Betis will wear a sustainable kit, made from 100% recycled polyester, which will be presented this week and will be available for fans to purchase in Club’s official shops.

Advertisement

In addition, during this week prior to the meeting, Forever Green sneakers, made with recycled and sustainable materials by people with disabilities, will be unveiled.

In addition, the Verdiblancos will promote sustainable transport to the Estadio Benito Villamarín for fans on the day of the match. As part of the Club’s agreement with Lime, all those attending the match will be given a discount code to use the company’s electric bicycles to get to the stadium. A discount that fans can also enjoy on Acciona electric scooters and Voi scooters.

Spectators who wish to attend the match via their personal scooter or bicycle will be provided with a parking space. Real Betis will provide a parking space for these personal mobility vehicles on the Preferencia concourse. This area will be staffed by Forever Green volunteers.

Furthermore, the startup, Ciclogreen, will develop an app that will encourage fans to travel in a more sustainable way. Participants will be able to take part in a raffle for a special kit and other Real Betis products, as well as having the chance to meet the first team players.

During LaLiga’s first match for sustainability, players from both teams will say “no to plastic" by using bottles made from recycled material instead of traditional water bottles.

Advertisement

To mark the occasion, the Estadio Benito Villamarín will have new messages on its steps with advice on how to lead a more sustainable life and take care of the planet. The number of recycling bins inside the venue will also be increased and biodegradable bowls will be provided for fans to dispose of their seed shells. This waste will then be transformed into fertiliser.

Before the match, LaLiga, Real Betis and Athletic Club will plant a tree next to the Monumento a la Afición, a symbol of the promotion of reforestation, one of Forever Green’s main areas of activity.

Advertisement

This match for sustainability has the promo code FOREVERGREEN available on the online ticket office, with which tickets can be purchased at a price of 30 euros, and one euro from each sale will be donated to a reforestation project.

Additionally, the Club will calculate the carbon footprint of the match and the impact of the reduction measures put in place, offsetting it where possible, in order to take further steps towards carbon neutrality.

Advertisement

A fixture that aims to break new ground in football and will leave its mark on all fans on the journey towards environmental sustainability.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.