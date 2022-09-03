Former AC Milan Striker Alexandre Pato Opens up About Unfulfilled Potential

Alexandre Pato was once touted as the next big thing in Brazilian football. At one point in his career, the striker was courted by many big European clubs. However, a combination of poor transfers, loss of form, and injuries hampered Pato’s once-promising career.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Pato has opened up on his underwhelming career and his roller-coaster ride. In a heartfelt interview with The Player’s Tribune, Pato revealed some interesting anecdotes from his life as a footballer.

Pato revealed that he once had to stay in a sex hotel because he couldn’t afford a proper hotel. This was the night before his trial at the Brazilian club Internacional. “So my big day comes and we’re off to the trial at Internacional. The chance of a lifetime. We drive up from Pato Branco to Porto Alegre, nine hours on the road. We get there and my dad realises that he cannot afford a proper hotel. What does he do? He checks us in at a sex hotel. I was too young to understand. I think our room had a tiny bed, that was it," Pato was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Pato also shared that during the initial phase of his career, he got ahead of himself. The Brazilian striker added, “I began dreaming too much. Even though I was still working hard, my imagination was taking me to all kinds of places. In my head, I was already holding the Ballon d’Or. You can’t help it, man. It’s very hard not to get affected. Also, I had suffered like hell to get there. Why should I not enjoy it?"

Advertisement

Pato eventually made it to European football and played for AC Milan. But his stint at the Italian club was short-lived.

Pato is now playing in the MLS with Orlando City. Despite all the setbacks and missed opportunities, the 33-year-old mentioned that he was happy in his life.

Advertisement

“Maybe I didn’t become the best player in the world. But let me tell you something, I have an amazing relationship with my family. I am at peace with myself. I have a wife that I love. The way I see it, I have a lot of Ballon d’Ors", Pato was quoted as saying.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here