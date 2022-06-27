Home » News » Football » Former Italy International Damiano Tommasi Elected Mayor of Verona

Former Italy International Damiano Tommasi Elected Mayor of Verona

Damiano Tommasi (Twitter)
Damiano Tommasi (Twitter)

Tommasi, who collected 25 caps for his country and won the Serie A title with Roma in 2001, beat Federico Sboarina in Sunday's run-off to claim a surprise victory in the northern Italian city's mayoral elections

AFP
Updated: June 27, 2022, 16:44 IST

Former Italian international midfielder Damiano Tommasi has been elected mayor of Verona after heading a centre-left coalition to see off the city’s right-wing incumbent.

Tommasi, who collected 25 caps for his country and won the Serie A title with Roma in 2001, beat Federico Sboarina in Sunday’s run-off to claim a surprise victory in the northern Italian city.

The former Italian footballers’ association president won as an independent candidate against Sboarina, who represented the far-right Brothers of Italy party.

Sboarina suffered from divisions among the right-wing parties and he failed to get support from Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

Tommasi was supported by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and other leftist groups and will now lead a city with a long tradition of right-wing politics.

His victory stood out on a night in which the centre-left also won in other important towns like Parma and Piacenza.

Tommasi, 48, was born near the city and began his playing career at Verona, making it as a professional there in 1993 before being sold to Roma three years later.

He played 351 times over a decade at the capital club, winning their most recent Scudetto as part of a star-studded team which included Francesco Totti and Gabriel Batistuta at the peak of their powers.

Three years later he suffered a serious knee injury in a friendly with English club Stoke City, and in the knowledge that he might never play again, he agreed to a minimum wage contract with Roma of just 1,470 euros ($1,555) a month.

He later played for Levante and Queens Park Rangers and ended his career for the first time after a spell with Tianjin Teda in China in 2009.

Tommasi headed up the footballers’ association from 2011 to 2020, a role which didn’t stop him from coming out of retirement to play for La Fiorita in San Marino between 2015 and 2019.

He is also famous for having a goal controversially disallowed in Italy’s shock golden-goal defeat to South Korea in the last 16 of the 2002 World Cup.

