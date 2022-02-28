Former Wales Coach John Toshack in Intensive Care in Spain

Former Wales forward and coach John Toshack is in intensive care in a Barcelona hospital, Spanish media said Sunday.

Toshack has been in the hospital since last week for the treatment of pneumonia that stemmed from a COVID-19 infection.

Reports said the 72-year-old Toshack is on a ventilator.

As well as leading Wales, Toshack also had coaching spells in Spain at Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, and Deportivo La Coruña. He won the Spanish league title in 1990 with Madrid and the 1987 Copa del Rey with Sociedad.

He also coached in Turkey and France.

Toshack played for Wales and Liverpool in the 1970s, helping Liverpool win the European Cup in 1977 and ’78 and three English league titles.

