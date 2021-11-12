>FRA vs KAZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Kazakhstan: The defending champions France will look to confirm their qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup when they play host to Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes stadium on Sunday. Didier Deschamps’s side will aim to consolidate their position at the top of the Group D table by collecting all three points from this game.

France’s opponents Kazakhstan, meanwhile, have been already consigned to the last-place finish in the Group with four losses and three draws from their seven games.

France will head into this game on a high note, having defeated Spain 1-2 in the UEFA Nations League final last month. On the other hand, Kazakhstan were beaten 1-2 at the hands of Finland in their most recent game.

The last time, two teams met in the reverse fixture, France defeated Kazakhstan 2-0, courtesy of a first-half goal by Ousmane Dembélé and an own goal by Serhiy Malyi.

Here are the details about today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between France and Kazakhstan:

>FRA vs KAZ Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Kazakhstan will be televised on the Sony Sports Network.

>FRA vs KAZ Live Streaming

The match between France and Kazakhstan is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

>FRA vs KAZ Match Details

The match between France and Kazakhstan will be played on Sunday, November 14, at the King Baudouin Stadium. The match between France and Kazakhstan will start at 01:15 am (IST).

>FRA vs KAZ Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Hugo Lloris

Vice-Captain: Kylian Mbappe

>FRA vs KAZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Kounde, Marat Bystrov, Abzal Beysebekov

Midfielders: Islambek Kuat, Kingsley Coman, Adrien Rabiot

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Aybar Zhaksylykov

>France vs Kazakhstan probable XI:

France Possible Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Kingsley Coman, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Kazakhstan Possible Starting Line-up: Stas Pokatilov, Marat Bystrov, Abzal Beysebekov, Serhiy Malyi, Nuraly Alip, Maksat Taykenov, Georgy Zhukov, Islambek Kuat, Vladislav Vasilyev, Oralkhan Omirtayev, Aybar Zhaksylykov

