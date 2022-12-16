France Coach Didier Deschamps Answers on Karim Benzema's Availability in World Cup Final

France cruised to the finals of FIFA World Cup after stunning performances throughout the tournament. Head coach Didier Deschamps’ leadership guided the team to the winning path despite a series of setbacks in the build-up to the Qatar World Cup. France were jolted by a number of concerns as some of the key players like Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku were ruled out with injuries.

After Real Madrid star Benzema was ruled out of the Qatar World Cup, Deschamps did not even opt for a like-for-like replacement and further decided to continue with 25 players only. His players did not disappoint him at all and further lived upto his expectations. On Thursday, Kylian Mbappe-starrer France registered a thumping 2-0 win over dark horses Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium.

After the win, it was reported that Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema had returned to training ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup final. In such a scenario, there were speculations on whether the veteran forward will play the final or not?

When French head coach Deschamps was asked in one of his recent press conferences that whether Benzema will be seen in the World Cup or not, then he was quoted as saying by Goal.com, “I don’t really want to answer that question. Next question."

Earlier, Deschamps was also asked about Benzema’s availability when it was learned that the star was on verge of recovering from a thigh injury.

To those question, Deschamps had replied, “Wow. Well, I’m not sure [what to say], that’s really not something that I’m thinking about. You seem to know a lot about the situation but I haven’t really been following who has been saying what."

It will be a surprise for all if Benzema turns out on the field on the final day. Reigning champions France have a golden chance to defend their title and lift the trophy once again. However, the path to trophy will be difficult as they would need to first tackle Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday (December 18).

