'France Stop Crying' - Petition by Argentina Fans Reach More Than 650K Signatures

After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup win against France, MesOpinions user demanded FIFA to replay France vs Argentina alleging an unfair award of Argentina’s penalty and adding French star Kylian Mbappe was fouled in the lead-up to Di Maria’s goal.

More than 2 lakhs Les Blues supporters signed the petition asking for the replay where Argentina won the finals 4-2 on penalties against France. However, now Argentina supporters, have come up with a unique reply wherein they launched, “France stop crying".

According to a report by the Goal, the “France stop crying" petition was launched by a fan named Valentin Gomez and within a few hours, the change.org petition had more than 650000 signatures.

Gomes mentioned that he started the petition because ever since Argentina have won the World Cup, France’s fans aren’t able to accept it.

He said, “Ever since we won the World Cup final, the French have not stopped crying, complaining and not accepting that Argentina is world champion

“This petition aims for the French to stop crying and accept that Messi is the best player in history and has Mbappe as his son," he added.

On December 18, Argentina won the World Cup on penalties after the dramatic final got finished at 3-3 at the end of extra time. It is also to be noted that the final match was so interesting and exciting that it became the second most-watched soccer match of any kind in the United States.

According to the numbers from Nielsen, Fox and Telemundo show Sunday’s match had an English- and Spanish-language combined audience of 25,783,000.

That’s not the end. After the match, some controversies followed wherein the gesture from Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came under scanner. Further, his act of carrying a doll with Kylian Mbappe’s face on it aggravated the whole debate, so much so that the French FA launched an official complaint against him.

The complaint letter said that Martinez had gone “too far".

“I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Federation, I find these excesses abnormal, in the context of a sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand," Graet said.

“This is going too far. Mbappe’s behaviour has been exemplary

“I thought it was a pretty despicable thing to do (throwing the ball away). I can understand the mind games and heat of the moment you do whatever it takes. But I thought that was totally unnecessary. If you’re Tchouameni walking past Martinez (in the guard of honour) you probably feel like biffing him one.

“I didn’t like that at all but I can understand Martinez in that moment trying to win a World Cup.

“But he didn’t just chuck it a couple of yards away, he launched it 15, 20 yards away. I really felt for Tchouameni in that moment.

That wasn’t on. It would have been interesting if Martinez had been booked for that because he got one on the next penalty."

