France vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

France and Australia will lock horns in an exciting Group D encounter of the FIFA World Cup on November 23. Didier Deschamps’ side are the defending champions and will be the overwhelming favourites against Australia.

France has been hampered by a couple of setbacks as Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema were ruled out of the World Cup because of injuries. However, Les Blues are a formidable team with tremendous depth. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe retain the ability to propel France to World Cup glory.

Meanwhile, Australia will hope to be at the top of the game against the defending champions. The Socceroos has players like goalkeeper Matthew Ryan, defender Aziz Behich, midfielder Aaron Mooy and striker Awer Mabi who can cause some problems for France.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between France and Australia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between France and Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Australia will be played on November 23, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between France and Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Australia will be played at the Al-Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between France and Australia begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Australia will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between France and Australia?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Australia will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between France and Australia?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Australia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

France vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Antoine Griezmann

Suggested Playing XI for France vs Australia Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Hugo Lloris

DEF: Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Nathaniel Atkinson

MID: Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic

ST: Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Craig Goodwin

France: Lloris; Pavard, Upamecano, Konate, Lucas Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Australia: Ryan; Atkinson, Wright, Rowles, Behich; Hrustic, Mooy, Irvine; Leckie, Duke, Goodwin

